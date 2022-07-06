How to secure your home Wi-Fi network so it doesn’t get hacked

- Advertisement -

We have repeatedly talked about how you can improve your home connection, whether it be knowing where to place the router to optimize the signal, some tips to boost browsing speed, among others. Now, one point that we cannot ignore is knowing how secure Wi-Fi network your apartment correctly to avoid unwanted intruders, so we will cover it in this article.

Learning how to protect your home Wi-Fi is essential for a safe online experience.

Here we will tell what you should do to secure the Wi-Fi network in the best possible way. The good news is that these are simple procedures that will save you a lot of trouble in the future.

– Modify the SSID and the default key: Routers have factory preset names and passwords. It may seem like a good thing, but such a name will reveal the brand of your router and the passwords they use are very insecure.

The exact procedure for changing the data varies by brand. Also, all you have to do is look for the Wi-Fi or WLAN settings on the router’s admin page. The most common is that accessing this data in the portal 192.168.1.1.

– Change username and admin: a complex password can be useful, although it is not a guarantee of anything. For this reason, locking the router’s admin page is always a great idea. Routers have a default admin and username, to put a new one you must go to the router administration portal. You have to create a unique registration profile with a new name and strong password.

– Enable encryption: This allows data traffic between mobiles, computers and the router to not be intercepted. Many routers have the WPA2 security system, but you have to verify that it is up to date. To do this, you just have to go to the router’s administration website and check that WPA2 or WPA3 is activated and configured. If your router only supports WPA or WEP, it’s best to replace it with a newer device.

– Activate the firewall: It serves to have a filter on incoming and outgoing network traffic. This means that it will work as a barrier against untrustworthy Internet pages to prevent attacks or hacking attempts. For example, if the firewall detects that an unauthorized device or software is trying to connect to your Wi-Fi, it will alert you and automatically block the threat.

