Surprise on the iPhone 14: not all models will have the same processor

It is not the first time that we have heard rumors about the possibility that some of the 14 Have a more powerful . The latest leaks suggest that the Pro versions of the next Apple phone would have the new A15 processor, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would have an A15 Bionic processor introduced last year.

Now, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, an eminence in everything related to the Apple universe, has just confirmed this information, indicating that some versions of the iPhone won’t have the company’s latest processor.

In this way, if the report is finally fulfilled, the basic and mid-range models of the iPhone 14 will no longer have the company’s best processor. And the reason is a change in Apple’s business strategy.

You want to further differentiate the different versions of the iPhone

It should be remembered that Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The first two models will have the same design as the iPhone 13, and it seems that the same processor. Instead, the Pro versions will receive a redesign on the screen, which includes the removal of the characteristic notch that they released with the iPhone X, in addition to other improvements.

And the truth is that this movement by the company makes all the sense in the world. The Cupertino-based firm wants to differentiate the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 from traditional models. Now, they will be perfectly recognizable just by looking at the screen, in addition to having better internal features.

Also, this movement is not new at all. When Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017, the design of this model was completely new, while the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were simply a revision of the iPhone 7.

It is true that all models had the same processor, but Apple wants to go one step further to differentiate the different versions of the iPhone 14 with a surprising move.

Finally, The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with A15 Bionic processor, are expected to have 4 GB of RAM, while The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would debut the new Apple A16 Bionic processor, in addition to having 6 GB of RAM. Now, we just have to wait until next September, the date on which they will present their new line of devices, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2 headphones to see what the company founded by Steve Jobs surprises us with.

