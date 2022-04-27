The best apps to edit photos on mobile like a professional

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When buying a new mobile, one of the features that users take into account is that it has a good camera. Taking photos has become an essential activity with any mobile device, not only to capture memories but also to be able to upload them to social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or even LinkedIn.

Third-party photo editing apps offer useful features with great results.

In addition to having a good camera, to get even better results with your photos, it is essential to have the best apps to edit photos. Thus, you will be able to give a new look to your images and make them look like those of a true professional before uploading them to social networks.

Mobile app stores are full of photo editing apps, choosing a really worthwhile one is not an easy task. For this reason, in this list you will find the apps that do deliver on what they promisethose that are capable of improving an image notably:

– Instasize: This application has been created for the Instagram community. It will adapt the image so that it fits each of the parameters of the social network. It allows you to make collages, insert frames, attach fun patterns, place text and use hundreds of filters on a photo.

– TouchRetouch: It may be one of the most useful photo editing apps on the Play Store. It has the ability to remove unwanted objects that appear in the image. In addition, its “Blemish Remover” function can make cool touch-ups to selfies like removing blackheads from the face with the push of a button.

– Prism Art Effect Photo Editor: the app has the ability to transform photos into a painting by means of an editing effect. It has a large number of unique artistic filters that can add extra value to the image, since they will make it something worth remembering and uploading to social networks.

– Pixlr – Free Photo Editor: It is an app to edit photos intuitively, everything the user requires is at hand and all you have to do is press a button. Its main strength is collages, you just have to select a template, add the images from the mobile storage and that’s it, the collage will be perfect in a few seconds.

– Photo Lab Picture Editor & Art: It is an application that has hundreds of effects, a great point in its favor is that the app is designed with Material You. It puts hundreds of filters at the user’s disposal, these are divided into categories, so there will be no problem finding the preferred effect. It works amazingly well with selfies.

– Canvas: Many believe that it is a tool made for graphic designers, but this is a mistake. Canva has a powerful photo editor that can do any job. Be it adding effects and filters, adjusting saturation, balancing brightness, cropping the image, etc.

