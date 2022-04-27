Tech NewsApps

The best apps to edit photos on mobile like a professional

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When buying a new mobile, one of the features that users take into account is that it has a good camera. Taking photos has become an essential activity with any mobile device, not only to capture memories but also to be able to upload them to social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or even LinkedIn.

Third-party photo editing apps offer useful features with great results.

In addition to having a good camera, to get even better results with your photos, it is essential to have the best apps to edit photos. Thus, you will be able to give a new look to your images and make them look like those of a true professional before uploading them to social networks.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Mobile app stores are full of photo editing apps, choosing a really worthwhile one is not an easy task. For this reason, in this list you will find the apps that do deliver on what they promisethose that are capable of improving an image notably:

– Instasize: This application has been created for the Instagram community. It will adapt the image so that it fits each of the parameters of the social network. It allows you to make collages, insert frames, attach fun patterns, place text and use hundreds of filters on a photo.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Apps to edit photos on mobile

– TouchRetouch: It may be one of the most useful photo editing apps on the Play Store. It has the ability to remove unwanted objects that appear in the image. In addition, its “Blemish Remover” function can make cool touch-ups to selfies like removing blackheads from the face with the push of a button.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Apps to easily edit photos on mobile

– Prism Art Effect Photo Editor: the app has the ability to transform photos into a painting by means of an editing effect. It has a large number of unique artistic filters that can add extra value to the image, since they will make it something worth remembering and uploading to social networks.

Read:

Spanish studio Tequila Works becomes part of Tencent

Apps to edit photos like a professional

– Pixlr – Free Photo Editor: It is an app to edit photos intuitively, everything the user requires is at hand and all you have to do is press a button. Its main strength is collages, you just have to select a template, add the images from the mobile storage and that’s it, the collage will be perfect in a few seconds.

mobile photo editing

– Photo Lab Picture Editor & Art: It is an application that has hundreds of effects, a great point in its favor is that the app is designed with Material You. It puts hundreds of filters at the user’s disposal, these are divided into categories, so there will be no problem finding the preferred effect. It works amazingly well with selfies.

Edit photos professionally on smartphones

– Canvas: Many believe that it is a tool made for graphic designers, but this is a mistake. Canva has a powerful photo editor that can do any job. Be it adding effects and filters, adjusting saturation, balancing brightness, cropping the image, etc.

Best mobile photo editors

.

Previous articleLibeen, to rent a house with option to buy
Next articleSelf-signature for Android: this way you can sign official documents directly on your mobile
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Self-signature for Android: this way you can sign official documents directly on your mobile

Do you need to sign documents to ensure they belong to you? In the event...
Tech News

Libeen, to rent a house with option to buy

Buying a house in Spain requires having saved 30% of the value of the property. That means...
Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Emergency services rush to scene of four-vehicle crash in north Dublin

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in north Dublin. The collision happened...
Apple

Apple: green light for do-it-yourself repairs. Now in the US, by the end of the year in Europe

Get in on the US on Apple's official program dedicated to do-it-yourself repairs announced in November last year....