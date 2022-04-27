Tech News

Libeen, to rent a house with option to buy

By: Brian Adam

Buying a house in Spain requires having saved 30% of the value of the property. That means having 100,000 euros saved to buy something decent in Barcelona’s Eixample, or having 60,000 saved to be able to buy a small flat in some outer neighborhood of a big city.

It’s not easy, and that’s why many people can’t get out of the rental world.

The problem of living rent for a lifetime is at the time of retirement. With the money earned by being retired, it is impossible to pay rent in the city, so if you don’t have your own house, you just have to live with your children, or go to a residence. You can also go live in a town, with lower rents, but it is still very fair for those who earn less than 1,000 euros in pension.

The solution is to rent with the right to purchase, allowing all the money paid during several years of rent to be used as the down payment on the apartment, 20%, and to save notary fees and taxes when making the transaction (the 10% of the value of the property, approximately).

That is what they offer in Libeen, a startup that already has 25,000 users waiting in line wanting to buy one of the properties that they have for sale with this modality, a system that used to be made for young people, but now anyone can to enjoy.

Available at libeen.com, they offer the possibility of publishing houses for free, so that any owner can include their flat in the database to offer it that way, about 5 years in rental mode to sell it later.

Homes have all kinds of prices, from those worth less than 100 euros per month to those that exceed 2,000, in Madrid, Valencia… various cities in Spain. You can see them here: libeen.com/es/properties.

A very good idea that can help many people who are thinking about rent with option to buy.

