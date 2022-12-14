The best apps to create your photo with Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools capable of generating compelling, hyper-realistic images from simple, natural text descriptions have made waves this year and promise amazing advances for the future.

The “prompts” are the set of descriptions based on natural text that the AIs take as instructions to generate images

From illustrating narratives or transferring dreams to images (and even short videos, as Meta has achieved) to more recreational and prosaic options such as generating variants of portraits of a user in different settings or styles.

Something that can be used to have avatars or profile identification images on social networks that allow offering an unprecedented aspect, typical of a movie, series or comic. Very realistic versions but with a certain air of creation as a result of digital effects or an illustrator of comic book or novel covers that will give a distinctive touch to the profile of the user who incorporates them into their social networks.

How to create your profile picture with Artificial Intelligence

This has led to the appearance of specific apps capable of generating images in various styles, based on images of the user’s face, some of which are getting such an impact that they appear in the Top 50 of online application stores. A common pattern is followed in all of them, consisting of providing several images of the user in which the face can be clearly distinguished, much better if, in addition to frontal portraits, one with a certain oblique perspective is also included.

With 10-20 images being fed into the app, in the case of Lensa AI, the result is a set of 50 (and for a fee of $7.99) illustrations with different styles ranging from anime to science- fiction going through any pictorial style or even identifying the artist whose aesthetic lines you want the result to resemble.

The most successful in the app stores are the following:

-AI lens: It is the most popular. It is an image and video editing tool that has incorporated the well-known open source tool for image generation using artificial intelligence, Stable Diffusion. It has garnered almost 13 million downloads in the first days of November.

-AI Art: With 1.7 million downloads during the first days of December, it is the second in this ranking.

-AI Avatars: It occupies the third position, with almost the same number of downloads (in fact depending on the day they can change their positions). With just a few text instructions (called “prompts” in the context of generative AI) it is capable of offering different avatars.

-AI Art Generator: It offers the possibility of generating avatars as well as images of all kinds.