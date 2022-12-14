The OnePlus 11 already has a presentation date, will it be better than the Xiaomi 13?

- Advertisement -

It seems that smartphone manufacturers have been in a hurry at the end of this 2022, at least in what has to do with announcing their new high-end phones. Recently the Xiaomi 13 became official in China. And, today, for what appears OnePlus He has the idea of ​​doing the same with his own model before the end of this year.

The Asian company has announced that it plans to hold an event in India, a country where it is one of the most powerful brands in the telephone market (among others). And, the chosen day is the December 17, 2022. I mean, right now. Curiously, we are talking about a Saturday, which is not ideal to keep everyone attentive because it is the weekend, but Xiaomi did the same on a Sunday… so it is possible that now this will become a habit. The fact is that the time is even known: 7:30 in the morning in Spain. There is nothing.

What OnePlus is expected to announce

Taking into account that everything indicates that OnePlus 11 It is more than ready to be officially announced, the normal thing is that in the event we are talking about the team becomes a reality to the delight of the followers of this brand (who are not few, it must be said). Therefore, we are talking about an important day for the manufacturer that, according to the leaks that have become known, will change its way of acting in recent times -and that of much of its competition-: it will only present a single model, no Pro or Ultra variants. And this can be an excellent decision, really.

With the Android 13 operating system and the usual OxigenOS customization, which is one of the best that currently exists -since it works at a fantastic speed-, this model is expected to have some improvements that will be very important. An example of what we say is that your battery, which will have a charge of 5,000mAh, it will have a charging speed of no less than 100W. A qualitative leap that can be accompanied by the inclusion of wireless technology in this section -in this case 50W-.

OnePlus

Will it be the best high-end smartphone?

Well, if not, it will be placed on a par with the Xiaomi 13, there is no doubt about that. Without going any further, the processor will be the same, since it will mount the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is the latest generation of Qualcomm-branded SoC. The RAM It could be even superior to the aforementioned model, because it points to a single variant of 16 GB (DDR5X type). This, without a doubt, can be a reason to buy for some (there is no news about storage, but it cannot be ruled out that it can reach 1TB).

Another thing about which there is no doubt in this OnePlus is that the quality of the photographs will be very good, with a set of sensors that is as follows: 50 + 48 + 32 megapixels. In addition, it will have the collaboration of Hasselblad to optimize the results obtained with photos and videos. Here, it is possibly a small step behind the Xiaomi 13 Pro that has the help of Leica.

Without having news regarding the price at the moment, another thing that seems to be clear is that the OnePlus 11 will have a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz and QHD + resolution, which heralds a quality beyond any doubt.

>