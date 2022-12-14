PocketBook Viva, a color e-reader with 1440 × 1920 resolution

Reading books with electronic ink readers is a real pleasure for book lovers. It’s a lot like reading books on paper, just missing the great smell of a new book, and you can fit thousands of titles on a single device.

Here we have already talked about electronic readers of the most diverse brands, but PocketBook always impresses with the variety of models it launches, innovating in a constantly growing sector.

Now present the PocketBook Alivewith color, just like the Inkpad Color, but boasting 1440 × 1920 resolution and 300 PPI.

The PocketBook Viva is Europe’s first color e-reader with the E Ink Gallery 3 display, an 8-inch display that can render all colors, making color content brighter. It has a built-in speakerphone and text-to-speech function, IPX8 water protection, and adaptive SMARTlight. It also has a powerful quad-core processor and 64 GB memory, allowing it to store thousands of books. It has a design with side control buttons and perfect ergonomics.

It will hit stores at the end of the first quarter of 2023, and will cost €599, making it ideal for reading comic books, graphic novels, textbooks, PDF documents, and any other material where color is the protagonist.

The screen uses color pigments in each pixel, following a new method that does not involve the use of a color filter matrix, allowing the full range of colors to be displayed. Also, black and white and color images have the same resolution of 1440 x 1920 and 300 PPI. The E Ink Gallery 3 color display has all the unique optical properties and characteristics of the classic E Ink, making it highly energy efficient and eye-safe. In addition, E Ink ComfortGaze technology helps mitigate the effect of “blue light” in the user’s eyes. ComfortGaze front light technology reduces the blue light ratio by up to 60% compared to the previous generation, providing greater comfort and protection. The SMARTlight feature allows users to adjust the screen’s brightness and color temperature, and select a warm or cool tone for the front light.

It’s also a perfect e-reader for audiobook enthusiasts: it supports 6 audio formats, has a built-in speaker, Bluetooth, and text-to-speech functionality. You just have to press play to enjoy your audiobook at any time and place, without having to carry other devices. The e-reader is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.2 to quickly connect to wireless headphones, speakers or other audio systems. Thanks to the text-to-speech feature, the e-reader can read aloud any text file in a natural voice, making it an audiobook.

Despite having a large screen, the e-reader remains light and compact, with control buttons on the side that make it easy to use. It has a sensor that automatically rotates the screen, and is protected against the effects of water according to the IPX8 standard (withstands immersion in fresh water to a depth of 2 meters for up to 60 minutes without suffering damage).

64 GB of internal memory, compatible with 23 different formats (19 book and 4 graphics formats), with 6 audiobook formats (M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3 or MP3.ZIP), quad-core processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi, PocketBook Cloud services to synchronize with other devices, dictionaries… I really want to try it to tell it on video.