The best apps to cook with what you have at home

One of the most complicated tasks of everyday life is cooking. Stand in front of the stove, think of a recipe that is attractive for the whole family, rich and nutritious, and for which you have the necessary ingredients at homeIt is not an easy task, much less when it has to be done daily.

With these five applications it will be easier than ever to cook with what you have at home.

Fortunately, there are many applications on the Internet that make it easy for users to learn to cook or find new recipes to experiment with. Even some of these applications not only have recipes and information on food and ingredients, but also offer the possibility of finding recipes just by entering the ingredients that are in the fridge.

The following list contains some of the best apps for cooking with what you have at home:

-Noodle (Android and iOS): This free application is one of the easiest to use, since all you have to do is enter the ingredients you have at home. Its motto is “Eat healthy, with what you have on hand” and it is an application aimed at the youngest, since it offers them the possibility of eating healthy with what they have at home. Recipes can be searched by name, by type, and also by ingredients.

-Yuka (iOS): This application not only allows you to find recipes based on the ingredients you have at home, but also offers a tool to scan the barcodes of the products. In doing so, it offers information about nutritional values ​​and their impact on health, as well as offering a complete analysis of the ingredient with negatives and positives, together with a final score of the food.

-Tasty (iOS and Android): Tasty is the Buzfeed application and in it it is possible to find thousands of recipes of all kinds, as well as daily recommendations. It is a highly configurable app that allows you to apply filters so that only vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian recipes appear. In addition, it allows you to search for recipes by the ingredients you have at home or by the level of the cook.

-Hatcook (Android and iOS): One of the most downloaded Android applications, since it has a library of 1000 recipes. It is possible to filter by ingredients that are on hand, by the number of diners and a long etcetera. The recipes come with their own detailed explanations and videos to make them easier to follow.

-Cookpad recipes (Android and iOS): Cookpad is one of the most visited recipe pages in the world. Its application has a library of 5.5 million recipes and offers the possibility to share the user’s recipes, as well as to search for recipes based on the ingredients that are at home.

-Nestle Kitchen. Recipes and Menus: The Nestlé brand app is one of the most downloaded apps in the kitchen category on Google Play. Available for all devices for free, it offers users more than 2,000 recipes and menus that can be searched through various filters (ingredients, season, special dates…) or chosen at random by shaking the device.

It contains video recipes, various cooking tricks, a section on children’s dishes… and everything you need to cook in a varied and balanced way.

-Recipe book. Kitchen Recipes: This app, available for Android devices, works as an online community. By connecting, users can access more than 100,000 recipes contributed by all users. Even so, it has an offline mode with more than 2,500 pre-installed recipes.

It has various categories, such as traditional food, cooking with thermomix, quick cooker… In addition, its social mode allows you to follow other users and see what the last thing they have cooked is.