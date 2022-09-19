FritzOS 7.50 on the horizon: New laboratory update for Fritzbox 7590 and 7590AX

Work on the next major update for routers seems to be progressing well. The latest beta version brings optimizations for the VPN technology Wireguard.

For around six months, the Berlin-based communications specialist AVM has been releasing preview versions of the upcoming 7.50, which should help the current Fritzbox models in particular to have exciting new functions. At the same time, AVM is also working on adjustments for its WLAN repeaters, which are also available as part of public beta tests (see avm.de/labor).

- Advertisement -

The beta versions 7.39-99878 and -99886 that were distributed during the night of September 17th, 2022 are initially intended for the 7590 and models, but should soon be adapted for the other AMV routers with beta versions as well. They seem interesting because they not only fix small bugs, but also bring functional enhancements.

Ingredients for the home office

In the case of network couplings, you can use Wireguard VPN technology to send all traffic into the tunnel to the remote station. This should be of interest to company admins who grant the Fritz boxes of home office employees access to the company network via Wireguard tunnel, because their traffic cannot bypass the company firewall.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the local and remote network can be allowed to transfer NetBIOS data packets to each other, and the use of the Wireguard tunnel can be restricted to specific devices, such as the office PC. For IPSec VPN tunnels, this filter option has been available on Fritz boxes for some time.

AVM also noted in the accompanying text that it had fixed some errors. Accordingly, SMB shares, file and printer shares under Microsoft Windows and other NetBIOS-based applications should also work again via Wireguard VPN connection.

When accessing USB storage media, folders from the top level of the directory structure are displayed again in the selection dialog for moving files. Also fixed are missing LED signaling when starting Mesh and WPS and the detection of USB cell phone sticks that were previously only listed as “Other device” and therefore could not be used.

- Advertisement -

AVM currently offers beta versions of FritzOS 7.50 for public beta testing for a total of nine Fritzbox models: Fritzbox 7590 AX, 7590, 7530 AX, 7530, the Cable models 6690, 6591 and 6660 and the cellular router 6890 LTE and 6850 LTE. In addition, beta versions for the Fritzrepeater 3000 and 2400 are currently available. According to AVM, FritzOS 7.50 could be released in September.