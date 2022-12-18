The best apps to repost on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Reposting photos on Instagram is one of the actions that many users take to share the content of other users of the platform itself. However, Instagram does not allow this action to be carried out despite the fact that, at the time, there was speculation about it.

Some applications allow you to store images and videos in the internal memory of the phone

Although it is true that the application allows you to repost posts on Instagram Stories, it is not possible to do so on the platform’s feed. Even so, many users can repost the photos they like the most thanks to 5 applications that allow them to perform this action in a very simple way:

-Repost for Instagram – Regram. One of the most successful repost apps is Repost for Instagram – Regram, which has more than 5 million downloads. The operation of the application is very intuitive and simple, since the user will only have to copy the link of the Instagram publication and paste it in Regram, which will automatically generate a new image that can be shared not only on Instagram, but in other social media. You can also repost videos. It is available for both iOS and Android and is free.

-Repost. Another of the most outstanding applications is Repost, which is one of the most complete for Android smartphones, since it not only provides the option to publish videos and photos, it also has an image editor with which we can add filters and adjust the dimensions. of photography. In addition, the application has a browser to search for the publications of other users.

-Repost. The third option is called Reposta and it has great news: it does not leave a watermark and we do not need to open our Instagram account. The user can publish any photo and video instantly and can use it both on phones with the iOS operating system and Android phones.

-Regram Story. The penultimate app on this list is Regram Story. In this app it is necessary to enter the Instagram account to be able to access the options it offers. Regram Story offers the opportunity to store all the Stories in the phone’s memory and is valid for Android mobiles. Its equivalent for iOS would be called Story Reposter.

– Picstagram. The fifth place on the list is occupied by Picstagram, an application for iOS that allows you to repost videos and photos without having to enter the user’s account. You can also store videos and photos in the phone’s internal memory.

-InstaRepost: This app, in addition to working on Android and iOS, has versions to be used on a Tablet. With it you can repost photos and share videos of other users among Instagram followers. In addition, you can share these publications on other digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, among others. This application requires Instagram user registration and password to work.

To repost with InstaRepost, you must enter the app, search for the desired publication and press the “Repost” button. The system will automatically send the content to the user’s account along with a watermark that identifies the original author of the content.

-InstaGrab: This app, available for iOS and Android devices, is very easy to use and is free. Among its benefits, the tool not only allows you to repost on Instagram, it also saves the publication in the gallery for future use. To do this, you must search for another user’s publication and select the “Repost” button. Automatically sends to the user’s account all the content with the respective credits of the author. As a fact, in Android the repost mode works by copying and pasting the URL of the photo you want to share.

-Easy Repost: This mobile application can be used on Android and iOS devices. With it, you can have very fast and simple results when sharing posts from other users on Instagram. From photos and videos that can be customized once they pass to the user’s account. Although it is free, it has a pro version that allows you to remove watermarks, ads, and makes the reposting process easier.