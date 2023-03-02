5G News
Tesla's stock falls 5% as Elon Musk's 'Master Plan 3' is short on details about both cars and finances

Tesla’s stock falls 5% as Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ is short on details about both cars and finances

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Tesla Inc. shares dropped more than 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker teased a “next generation” electric-vehicle platform but stopped short of unveiling many details in a much-hyped event.

At the end of a four-hour investor day presentation, Chief Executive Elon Musk sidestepped a question that sought details about the new vehicles’ performance and looks, the prototype timeline, and whether Tesla would start making them at an existing factory before moving production to its future Mexico…

