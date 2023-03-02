The Best Bank Account Bonuses and Promotions of March 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
We’ve gone through the best promotions among national, regional banks, and online banks, and below are our top picks for March 2023.
Best Checking Bonuses
Citigold® Checking Account: Earn cash bonus of up to $2,000 when you maintain a minimum eligible balance and complete required activities
Citi Priority: Earn cash bonus of $200, $500, $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000 when you maintain a minimum eligible balance and complete required activities
Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking: Earn $600 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Platinum Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities
Huntington Bank Perks Checking: Earn $400 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Bank Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities
You may qualify for up to $200/year in membership and subscription rebates
You must have $200,000 combined in Citi bank accounts, and linked retirement/investment accounts to be a Citigold member
BBB gives Citi an F in trustworthiness
Highlights
Earn up to $2,000 cash bonus when you open a new eligible Citigold® Checking Account with required activities
No Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs
No monthly service fee when you maintain a combined average monthly balance of $200,000+ in eligible linked deposit, retirement and investment accounts
0.00% Annual Percentage Yield
Within 20 days of opening, deposit $200,000 new-to-Citibank funds
Maintain a minimum balance of $200,000 for 60 consecutive calendar days
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Minimum Deposit Amount
None
Pros & Cons
No opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees
Access to Citi expert advisers
$30 monthly service fee
Need a high balance to waive monthly fee
BBB gives Citi an F in trustworthiness
Highlights
Earn up to $2,000 cash bonus when you open a new eligible Citi Priority Checking Account with required activities
No Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs
$30 monthly service fee waived when you maintain a combined average monthly balance of $30,000+ in eligible linked deposit, retirement and investment accounts
0.00% Annual Percentage Yield
Details
Fees
$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.03%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
Earn interest on your money
Earn a higher rate on your Huntington savings or money market account when you have a Huntington Platinum Checking
Receive your paycheck up to two days early
No minimum opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees, and unlimited reimbursements
Monitor your credit score
$50 Safety Zone: No overdraft fees if you overdraw by $50 or less
24-hour grace period to avoid overdraft fees
Free overdraft protection
Open a Premier Savings account with no opening deposit or monthly fee when you have a checking account
Relationship discounts on mortgages and equity lines of credit
$25 monthly fee if you don’t qualify to have it waived
$15 overdraft fee
Highlights
Available to residents of Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or Wisconsin
Access to over 1,100 branches and 1,600 ATMs
$25 monthly maintenance fee, or $0 when you have $25,000 total in all your Huntington accounts
$600 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Platinum Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities
Free overdraft protection that lets you connect your checking account to another Huntington account
Interest compounded and deposited monthly
FDIC insured
Details
Fees
$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.02%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
Earn interest on your money
Earn a higher rate on your Huntington savings or money market account when you have a Huntington 5 Checking Account
No minimum opening deposit
Waives/reimburses up to 5 out-of-network ATM fees per month
Receive your paycheck up to two days early
Monitor your credit score
$50 Safety Zone: No overdraft fees if you overdraw by $50 or less
24-hour grace period to avoid overdraft fees over $50
Free overdraft protection
Open a Premier Savings account with no opening deposit or monthly fee when you have a checking account
$10 monthly service fee if you don’t qualify to have it waived
$3.50 out-of-network ATM fee
$15 overdraft fee
Highlights
Available to residents of Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or Wisconsin
Access to over 1,100 branches and 1,600 ATMs
$400 bonus when you open a new Huntington Perks Checking Account by June 7, 2023, have a qualifying direct deposit made to the account within 90 days of account opening and keep your account open for 90 days
$10 monthly maintenance fee waived when you make $1,000 in total monthly deposits OR have $5,000 total in all your Huntington accounts
Free overdraft protection that lets you connect your checking account to another Huntington account
Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
$25 opening deposit
$25 monthly service fee
No interest earned on Spend balances under $2,000
Low APY
$3 out-of-network ATM fee
Highlights
1 Virtual Wallet is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)
Earn $400 bonus when you receive $5,000 in direct deposits in the first 60 days
Waive the $25 monthly fee if you have $5,000 in monthly direct deposits to Spend, OR maintain average of $5,000 in Spend and Reserve (including linked checking accounts), OR have average of $25,000 monthly balance in all PNC bank/investment accounts
2,400 branch locations and 15,000 ATMs
Details
Fees
$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$25
Pros & Cons
Low minimum opening deposit
Several way to waive monthly service fee
Large ATM network
Will not be charged an overdraft fee if you overdraw your account by $50 or less
Free overdraft protection if you link your checking account to a linked deposit account
May apply to waive overdraft fees through the Overdraft Fee Forgiven program if you overdraw you account by $50.01 or more
May enroll in U.S. Bank Smart Rewards if you meet certain requirements
$6.95 monthly service fee
$2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
$36 overdraft fee
$12.50 overdraft protection transfer fee for transfers over $50 made from a linked credit account
Highlights
Earn up to $600 when you open a new U.S. Bank Smartly™checking account and complete qualifying activities. Subject to certain terms and limitations. Offer valid through April 11, 2023. Member FDIC.
Complete these steps within 90 days of opening your new Bank Smartly (™) checking account online:
– Enroll in online banking or the U.S. Bank Mobile App
– Complete two or more direct deposits of $3,000 to $5,999.99 to earn $200, $6,000 to $9,999.99 to earn $400 and $10,000 or more to earn $600.
Applicant must reside in AZ, AR, CA, CO, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OR, SD, TN, UT, WA, WI, WY to be eligible for Checking account
Details
Fees
$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.01%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No opening deposit
2 overdraft fee reimbursements per year
Waive other TD Bank account monthly fees when you have a Beyond Checking Account
No out-of-network ATM fees
Reimburses out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers when your balance is at least $2,500
$25 monthly service fee
$35 overdraft fee
Highlights
Access to over 1,100 branch locations
Waive $25 monthly fee with $5,000 in monthly direct deposits, OR $2,500 minimum balance, OR total of $25,000 in all TD Bank accounts
No opening deposit or minimum account balance
Interest compounded daily
FDIC insured
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
1.20% to 3.75%
Rates as of 01/04/23
Show more
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
High interest rate
Earn a higher interest rate if you set up direct deposit
No minimum opening deposit
No monthly service fees
No overdraft fees
Up to $300 bonus
Earn up to 15% cash back at local retailers if you use a SoFi debit card
No-fee overdraft coverage if you overdraw up to $50
Savings tools
Early direct deposit
Joint account available
Declined purchase if you overdraw by more than $50
May deposit cash at Green Dot locations but there’s a $4.95 fee
Highlights
Free access to 50,000+ Allpoint ATMs worldwide
Hybrid checking/savings account
Earn up to 15% cash back on local retailers when you use a SoFi debit card; Retailer information is available through online banking
Earn 3.75% APY on savings balances (Vaults included) and 2.50% APY on checking balances if you set up direct deposit
Earn 1.20% APY on SoFi Checking and Savings if you don’t set up direct deposit
Earn up to $250 cash bonus available through March 31, 2023; receive a $50 bonus if you make a direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999 in the first 30 days of opening an account; receive a $250 bonus if you make a direct deposit of $5,000 or more in the first 30 days of opening an account
Create up to 20 Money Vaults to save for individual savings goals like an emergency fund or vacation
$4.95 fee each time you deposit cash at a Green Dot location
To get no-fee overdraft coverage you must have at least $1,000 in direct deposits
FDIC insured
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No monthly service fees
No minimum opening deposit
Unlimited transactions
Unlimited refunds on domestic out-of-network ATM fees
You may qualify for a $100 or $200 bonus
Compatible with QuickBooks
2 free domestic wire transfers per month
No physical branches
$50 international outgoing wire transfer fee
Highlights
New business owners get a $200 welcome bonus with promo code NEWBIZ200. Not a new business? Use promo code NEWAXOSBIZ for a $100 bonus.
Cash Deposit capability via MoneyPass and AllPoint networks
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
Earn 1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account
Earn a welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points if you meet certain requirements
Earn Membership Rewards points for debit card purchases
No monthly maintenance fees
No minimum balance requirements
No incoming domestic wire transfer fees
No international ACH transfer fees
No overdraft fees
No fee for stop payments
No fee for physical check processing
No fee for mobile deposit capture
No out-of-network ATM fees
$20 outgoing domestic wire transfer fee
Costs for a physical checkbook varies from third-party vendor based on items ordered
No reimbursements if you’re charged by an out-of-network ATM provider
Can’t deposit cash
Highlights
Currently only accepting applications from customers that have a US Consumer or Business Credit Card issued by American Express National Bank; American Express Rewards Checking customers currently aren’t eligible to open an account
To earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points you must meet the following requirements: 1) Receive $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits within the first 30 days of opening your account; 2) Maintain an average account balance of $5,000 for the next 60 days, and 3) make 5 or more qualifying transactions within the first 60 days of opening your account
Earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every $2 spent using an American Express Business Debit Card
Fee-free ATM withdrawals at 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs
Earn 1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account
No interest earned on balances over $500,000
Interest compounded and deposited monthly
FDIC insured
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Fees
$12 monthly service fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Fees
$12 monthly service fee
Details
Fees
$12 monthly service fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No required opening deposit
Over 4,700 branches
$200 sign-up bonus
Free overdraft protection when you link to savings for automatic transfers
$12 monthly fee unless you meet direct deposit or minimum balance requirements
Fee for non-Chase ATMs
3% foreign transaction fee
$34 overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees (no fee if you’re overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day)
Highlights
New Chase checking customers enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit
Access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
Chase Mobile® app – Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more — all from your device.
Open your account online now
Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fee if you’re overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you’re overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won’t charge an Insufficient Funds Fee if you’re overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you’re overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
$25 opening deposit
$15 monthly service fee
No interest earned on Spend balances under $2,000
Low APY
$3 out-of-network ATM fee
Highlights
1 Virtual Wallet® is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)
Earn $200 bonus when you receive $2,000 in direct deposits in the first 60 days
Waive the $25 monthly fee if you have $2,000 in monthly direct deposits to Spend, OR maintain average of $2,000 in Spend and Reserve, OR have average of $10,000 monthly balance in all PNC bank accounts
2,400 branch locations and 15,000 ATMs
TD Bank Convenience Checking Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
TD Bank Convenience Checking Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
TD Bank Convenience Checking Account
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No monthly service fee if you’re ages 17 to 23
No opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees
$15 monthly service fee
No interest earned
Doesn’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
$35 overdraft fee
Highlights
Access to 1,100 branch locations and over 2,600 ATMs
Waive $15 monthly fee with $100 daily balance
No opening deposit
FDIC insured
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Minimum Deposit Amount
$100
Pros & Cons
$100 minimum opening deposit
No monthly service fee
No incoming wire transfer fees
No overdraft fees
No out-of-network ATM fees
Cannot deposit cash
$19 outgoing wire transfer fee
Doesn’t refund ATM fees from an out-of-network ATM provider
Highlights
Access to over 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network
FDIC insured
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
3.50%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
High interest rate
No monthly service fee
No minimum opening deposit
Cannot deposit cash
Highlights
Access to over 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network for business checking account
FDIC insured
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Minimum Deposit Amount
$25
Pros & Cons
No overdraft fees
4,600 branch locations and 16,000 ATMs
$0 monthly fees when requirements are met
May receive a cash bonus
$25 opening deposit
$2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
Doesn’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
No paper checks
No interest earned
Highlights
New Bank of America customers may receive a $100 bonus when you open a Bank of America Advantage Banking account with a Bank of America associate who enrolls you in offer, and set up direct deposit for $1,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening the account
first 60 days of opening your account
Access to 4,600 branch locations and 16,000 ATMs
Waive $4.95 monthly fee as a student under age 24, OR as a Preferred Rewards client
The minimum deposit required to open a SafeBalance Banking account is $25
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No minimum opening deposit
No overdraft fees
Free money orders and cashier’s checks
Receive a $100 sign-up bonus when you open an account online or at a branch with your coupon and make 60 qualifying transactions within the first 60 days
$4.95 monthly service fee, no option to waive
Does not include paper checks
No wire transfers to or from this account
Highlights
New Chase checking customers enjoy a $100 checking account bonus when you open a Chase Secure Banking℠ account with qualifying transactions. Open online or at any Chase branch.
Set up direct deposit and you may get your money up to two business days early – exclusively for Chase Secure Banking℠ customers.
No minimum deposit to open an account and get started.
No overdraft fees with a Chase debit card that helps you stay within your balance.
Get more for your money. Chase Secure Banking℠ customers told us they save an average of $50 a month on fees after opening their account.
No paper checks to track and no Chase fees on money orders or cashier’s checks.
Pay bills, cash checks and send money with Zelle® all for a $4.95 monthly service fee.
Bank from anywhere with access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs, more than 4,700 Chase branches, the Chase Mobile® app and Chase Online℠.
Details
Fees
$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0 or $25
Pros & Cons
No minimum opening deposit
Possible to waive monthly service fees
Budgeting tool
Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Earn competitive APY on Growth balance
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
Low Cash Mode helps prevent overdraft fees on Spend account
Spend and Reserve balances do not earn interest
$3 out-of-network ATM fee
$7 or $0 monthly service fee depending where you live
Limited customer service hours
Highlights
1 Virtual Wallet® is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)
Low Cash Mode gives you 24 hours to bring your account balance to $0 before you’re charged overdraft penalties on your Spend account
You can just have Spend, or choose to add Reserve and Growth at no extra cost
To waive the monthly service fee you must meet one of the following requirements: make a monthly direct deposit of at least $500 per month to the Spend account; make monthly balance of $500 to the Spend + Reserve accounts; be over the age of 62
Earn $50 if you open a Virtual Wallet® and receive $500 in direct deposits in first 60 days, $200 if you open a Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend and receive $2,000 in direct deposits in first 60 days
To qualify for a relationship rate, you must meet one of the following requirements each month: make 5 or more qualifying transactions per month to your Spend account using a Virtual Wallet Visa Debit Card or PNC consumer Visa Credit Card; Have $500 in qualifying direct deposits to your Spend account per month
Branches in 29 states and Washington, DC
Access to about 9,200 PNC ATMs
FDIC insured
Bank Account Bonuses Frequently Asked Questions
Depending on your balance, a cash bonus could potentially allow you to earn more money than a high interest rate would. However, be mindful of common bank fees like monthly service fees or overdraft fees. Otherwise, these fees may cancel out the amount you earn as a bonus.
Banks have bank account bonuses to draw in new customers. Bonuses also help create a distinction between competing banks that may offer similar interest rates, monthly fees, or opening deposit requirements.
You usually can’t receive more than one bank account bonus with the same bank within a certain amount of time. The bank account cash bonus disclosure will usually specify how long the time frame will be, but usually, it’s between a few months to a couple of years.
However, if you have the funds, you may be able to receive one bank account bonus from multiple banks.
Yes, you do have to pay taxes on your bonus. When you file taxes for the year, you’ll report the sign-up bonus as income and pay income tax.
Who qualifies: You must open a new US Bank Smartly Checking account online, in a branch, or over the phone. You won’t be eligible if you currently have a US Bank checking account, owned a US Bank checking account in the last six months, or you received a bonus from a US Bank checking account in the last two years.
You’ll earn a $200 bonus with the code “NEWBIZ200″ if you’re a new business owner who filed after June 1, 2020.
You’ll earn a $100 bonus with the code “NEWAXOSBIZ” if you are a business owner who filed before June 1, 2020.
When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business checking account within five business days of your statement cycle date. You must keep your business checking account open for at least 180 days of you’ll have to pay a $50 early closure fee.
Bonus amount: 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after qualifying activities
Expiration date: Welcome bonus may change or end at any time.
Who qualifies: You must be an American Express® Basic Card Member with an American Express consumer or business credit card. Note that you won’t be eligible if you have a American Express® Rewards Checking Account.