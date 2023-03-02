5G News
The Best Bank Account Bonuses and Promotions of March 2023

The Best Bank Account Bonuses and Promotions of March 2023

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

We’ve gone through the best promotions among national, regional banks, and online banks, and below are our top picks for March 2023.

Best Checking Bonuses

  • Citigold® Checking Account: Earn cash bonus of up to $2,000 when you maintain a minimum eligible balance and complete required activities
  • Citi Priority: Earn cash bonus of $200, $500, $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000 when you maintain a minimum eligible balance and complete required activities
  • Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking: Earn $600 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Platinum Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities
  • Huntington Bank Perks Checking: Earn $400 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Bank Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities
  • PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select: Earn $400 when you receive $5,000 in direct deposits in first 60 days
  • U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking: Earn up to $600 when you open a new U.S. Bank Smartly™checking account and complete qualifying activities 
  • TD Bank Beyond Checking Account: Earn $300 for eligible new customers who open a TD Beyond Checking account with qualifying activities
  • Chase Total Checking®: Earn $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit within 90 days of coupon enrollment (offer expires on 04/19/2023)
  • PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend: Earn $200 when you receive $2,000 in direct deposits in first 60 days
  • TD Bank Convenience Checking Account: Earn $200 for eligible new customers who open a TD Convenience Checking℠ account with qualifying activities
  • Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account: Earn $100 bonus for eligible new customers who open a Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® account with qualifying activities
  • Chase Secure Banking℠: Earn $100 when you open a Chase Secure Banking account with qualifying transactions
  • PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®: Earn $50 when you open a new account and receive qualifying direct deposit(s) within the first 60 days of account opening

Best Business Checking Bonuses

Best Business Savings Account Bonuses

Best Checking and Savings Bonuses

CIti Citigold® Checking Account

New research explains the success of some social movements

Citigold® Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

IKEA officially presents its collection of gaming furniture with ASUS ROG

CIti Citigold® Checking Account

Citigold® Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

2022 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, everything we know so far


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured


Citigold® Checking Account

CIti Citigold® Checking Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
CIti Citi Priority


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

CIti Citi Priority


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured


Citi Priority

CIti Citi Priority

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

None

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)

Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)

Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured


Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Details


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Perks Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Perks Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured


Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Huntington Bank Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Details


Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured


PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Pros & Cons
Highlights
U.S. Bank U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25


Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

U.S. Bank U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25


Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

On U.S. Bank’s site. U.S. Bank, FDIC Insured


U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

U.S. Bank U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

Details


Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
TD Bank TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

TD Bank Beyond Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)

TD Bank TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

TD Bank Beyond Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)


TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

TD Bank TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Details


Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
SoFi SoFi Checking and Savings

SoFi Checking and Savings


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.20% to 3.75%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

SoFi SoFi Checking and Savings

SoFi Checking and Savings


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.20% to 3.75%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

on SoFi’s site. Member FDIC.


SoFi Checking and Savings

SoFi SoFi Checking and Savings

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.20% to 3.75%

Rates as of 01/04/23

Show more


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Axos Bank Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Axos Bank Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

On Axos Bank’s site. Axos Bank, FDIC Insured


Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Axos Bank Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) American Express Business Checking

American Express Business Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) American Express Business Checking

American Express Business Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

On American Express’s site. American Express, FDIC Insured


American Express Business Checking

American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) American Express Business Checking

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Chase Chase Total Checking®


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$12 monthly service fee

Chase Chase Total Checking®


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Fees

$12 monthly service fee


Chase Total Checking®

Chase Chase Total Checking®

Details


Fees

$12 monthly service fee


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured


PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

PNC Bank PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Pros & Cons
Highlights
TD Bank TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

TD Bank Convenience Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

TD Bank TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

TD Bank Convenience Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

TD Bank TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100

Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100


Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Live Oak Bank Business Savings


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Live Oak Bank Business Savings


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Live Oak Bank Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Bank of America Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Bank of America Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured


Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Bank of America Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Chase Chase Secure Banking℠


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Chase Chase Secure Banking℠


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0


Chase Secure Banking℠

Chase Chase Secure Banking℠

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
PNC Bank PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25


Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

PNC Bank PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25


Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured


PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

PNC Bank PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

Details


Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25

Pros & Cons
Highlights
Additional Reading
Bank Account Bonuses Frequently Asked Questions

Depending on your balance, a cash bonus could potentially allow you to earn more money than a high interest rate would. However, be mindful of common bank fees like monthly service fees or overdraft fees. Otherwise, these fees may cancel out the amount you earn as a bonus. 

Banks have bank account bonuses to draw in new customers. Bonuses also help create a distinction between competing banks that may offer similar interest rates, monthly fees, or opening deposit requirements.

You usually can’t receive more than one bank account bonus with the same bank within a certain amount of time. The bank account cash bonus disclosure will usually specify how long the time frame will be, but usually, it’s between a few months to a couple of years.

However, if you have the funds, you may be able to receive one bank account bonus from multiple banks.

Yes, you do have to pay taxes on your bonus. When you file taxes for the year, you’ll report the sign-up bonus as income and pay income tax.

Compare the best bank account bonuses

Citigold® Checking Account

Bonus amount: Up to $2,000

Expiration date: April 4, 2023

Who qualifies: You qualify as long as you haven’t had a Citi® checking account in the last 180 days and you’re 18 years old.

What you need to do:

  • Open a new checking account in the Citigold® Checking Account by April 4, 2023
  • To earn $200, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $10,000 to $29,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $30,000 to $74,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $1,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $75,000 to $199,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $1,500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $200,000 to $299,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $2,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $300,000 and above within 20 days of your account opening.
  • Maintain your balance for 60 consecutive calendar days after the 21st day from account opening
  • If your balance falls to a lower tier at any point during the maintenance period, the bonus changes.

When you’ll receive the money: The bonus will be paid within 30 days after you successfully complete all required activities

Citi Priority

Bonus amount: Up to $2,000

Expiration date: April 4, 2023

Who qualifies: You qualify as long as you haven’t had a Citi checking account in the last 180 days and you’re 18 years old.

What you need to do: 

  • Open a new checking account in the Citi Priority Account Package by April 4, 2023
  • To earn $200, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $10,000 to $29,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $30,000 to $74,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $1,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $75,000 to $199,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $1,500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $200,000 to $299,999 within 20 days of your account opening.
  • To earn $2,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $300,000 and above within 20 days of your account opening.
  • Maintain your balance for 60 consecutive calendar days after the 21st day from account opening
  • If your balance falls to a lower tier at any point during the maintenance period, the bonus changes.

When you’ll receive the money: The bonus will be paid within 30 days after you successfully complete all required activities.

Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Bonus amount: $600

Expiration date: June 7, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Huntington Bank customer to qualify. 

What you need to do: 

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 14 days after you meet the requirements.

Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Bonus amount: $400

Expiration date:  June 7, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Huntington Bank customer to qualify. 

What you need to do: 

  • Open a new Huntington Perks Checking Account by June 7, 2023
  • Make a qualifying direct deposit within 60 days of opening your account and maintain a $1,000 account balance for 90 days

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 14 days after you meet the requirements.

PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

Bonus amount: $400

Expiration date: March 31, 2023 

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years. 

What you need to do: To receive a $400 cash bonus on the PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements. 

U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

Bonus amount: Up to $600

Expiration date: April 11, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new US Bank Smartly Checking account online, in a branch, or over the phone. You won’t be eligible if you currently have a US Bank checking account, owned a US Bank checking account in the last six months, or you received a bonus from a US Bank checking account in the last two years.

What you need to do: 

  • Open U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking by April 28, 2023, with the promo code “2023MAR” and a minimum opening deposit of $25
  • Enroll in online banking or the US Bank mobile app within the first 90 days of getting the account
  • Make two or more direct deposits of $3,000 to $5,999.99 to earn $200, $6,000 to $9,999.99 to earn $400 and $10,000 or more to earn $600

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 60 days of meeting the requirements.

TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Bonus amount: $300

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new TD Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do: 

  • Open a new TD Bank Beyond Checking Account 
  • Receive at least $2,500 in qualifying direct deposits within 60 days of opening the account
  • Keep your account open for at least 6 months

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 180 days after opening the account.

SoFi Checking and Savings

Bonus amount: Up to $250

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new SoFi Checking and Savings customer, or an existing SoFi Checking and Savings customer who hasn’t set up direct deposit.

What you need to do: 

  • Open SoFi Checking and Savings 
  • To earn a $50 cash bonus, you must receive between $1,000 and $4,999 in qualifying direct deposits
  • To earn a $250 cash bonus, you must receive $5,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits during the first 30 days of opening an account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around seven days after the 25-day evaluation period.

Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Bonus amount: Up to $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account.  

What you need to do: 

  • Open Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account and maintain an average daily balance of $2,500 in the first two months after opening the account
  • You’ll earn a $200 bonus with the code “NEWBIZ200″ if you’re a new business owner who filed after June 1, 2020. 
  • You’ll earn a $100 bonus with the code “NEWAXOSBIZ” if you are a business owner who filed before June 1, 2020. 

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business checking account within five business days of your statement cycle date. You must keep your business checking account open for at least 180 days of you’ll have to pay a $50 early closure fee.

American Express Business Checking

Bonus amount: 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after qualifying activities

Expiration date: Welcome bonus may change or end at any time. 

Who qualifies: You must be an American Express® Basic Card Member with an American Express consumer or business credit card. Note that you won’t be eligible if you have a American Express® Rewards Checking Account

What you need to do: 

  • Open a new American Express Business Checking
  • Deposit $5,000 or more within the first 30 days of opening your account
  • Maintain an average daily account balance of $5,000 or more for at least 60 days
  • Make five or more qualifying transactions within 60 days of opening your account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business checking accounts within eight to 12 weeks after you fufill the requirements. 

Chase Total Checking®

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: April 19, 2023

Who qualifies: New personal checking account customers.

What you need to do:

  • Open a new Chase Total Checking® account with a coupon code
  • Set up direct deposit within 90 days after enrolling

When you’ll receive the money: You’ll receive the $200 within 15 days.

PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023 

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years. 

What you need to do: To receive a $200 cash bonus on the PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements. 

TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new TD Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do: 

  • Open a new TD Bank Convenience Checking Account 
  • Receive at least $500 in qualifying direct deposits within 60 days of opening the account
  • Keep your account open for at least 6 months

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 180 days after opening the account.

Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Bonus amount: $150

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You will be eligible for the cash bonus if you’re a new Live Oak small business checking account customer.

What you need to do: 

  • Open Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking between February 15, 2023, and March 31, 2023
  • Deposit $2,000 or more from another bank within 90 days of opening your account
  • Make 20 qualifying transactions of at least $20 within 90 days of opening your account. ATM withdrawals, debit card purchases, ACH payments, and paid checks all count as qualifying transactions

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business savings account within 45 days after the end of the 90-day activity period. 

Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Bonus amount: $150

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You will be eligible for the cash bonus if you’re a new Live Oak business savings account customer.

What you need to do: 

  • Open Live Oak Bank Business Savings between February 15, 2023, and March 31, 2023
  • Deposit $10,000 or more from another bank by March 31, 2023
  • Maintain a daily average balance of $10,000 or more for 90 days

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business savings account within 45 days after the end of the 90-day activity period. 

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your savings account within 30 days of meeting the requirements.

Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Bonus amount: $100

Expiration date: June 30, 2023

Who qualifies: It is easy to qualify for and available in 37 US states. To qualify, you be a new Bank of America personal checking account customer. 

What you need to do: 

  • Open a Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance, Plus, or Relationship Banking Checking Account through the bank’s promotional page by June 30, 2023
  • Receive at least $1,000 in direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 60 days after finishing the requirements. 

Chase Secure Banking℠

Bonus amount: $100

Expiration date: April 19, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new checking account customer.

What you need to do:

When you’ll receive the money: You’ll get the money deposited into your account 15 days after you’ve completed 10 transactions. 

PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

Bonus amount: $50

Expiration date: March 31, 2023 

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years. 

What you need to do: To receive a $50 cash bonus on the PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements.

