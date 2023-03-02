The Best Bank Account Bonuses and Promotions of March 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

We've gone through the best promotions among national, regional banks, and online banks, and below are our top picks for March 2023.

Best Checking Bonuses

Best Business Checking Bonuses

Best Business Savings Account Bonuses

Best Checking and Savings Bonuses

Citigold® Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Minimum Deposit Amount

None On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured



Citigold® Checking Account





On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

None Pros & Cons

No monthly service fee
Refunds any fees charged by out-of-network ATMs
No overdraft fees
Access to wealth management team
You may qualify for up to $200/year in membership and subscription rebates
You must have $200,000 combined in Citi bank accounts, and linked retirement/investment accounts to be a Citigold member
BBB gives Citi an F in trustworthiness

Earn up to $2,000 cash bonus when you open a new eligible Citigold® Checking Account with required activities

No Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs

No monthly service fee when you maintain a combined average monthly balance of $200,000+ in eligible linked deposit, retirement and investment accounts

0.00% Annual Percentage Yield

Within 20 days of opening, deposit $200,000 new-to-Citibank funds

Maintain a minimum balance of $200,000 for 60 consecutive calendar days Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

None







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

None On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured



Citi Priority





On Citi’s site. Citi, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

None Pros & Cons

No opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees
Access to Citi expert advisers
$30 monthly service fee
Need a high balance to waive monthly fee
BBB gives Citi an F in trustworthiness

Earn up to $2,000 cash bonus when you open a new eligible Citi Priority Checking Account with required activities

No Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs

$30 monthly service fee waived when you maintain a combined average monthly balance of $30,000+ in eligible linked deposit, retirement and investment accounts

0.00% Annual Percentage Yield Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)





Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive) Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured



Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking





Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (with option to waive)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.03%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Earn interest on your money
Earn a higher rate on your Huntington savings or money market account when you have a Huntington Platinum Checking
Receive your paycheck up to two days early
No minimum opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees, and unlimited reimbursements
Monitor your credit score
$50 Safety Zone: No overdraft fees if you overdraw by $50 or less
24-hour grace period to avoid overdraft fees
Free overdraft protection
Open a Premier Savings account with no opening deposit or monthly fee when you have a checking account
Relationship discounts on mortgages and equity lines of credit
$25 monthly fee if you don't qualify to have it waived
$15 overdraft fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Available to residents of Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or Wisconsin

Access to over 1,100 branches and 1,600 ATMs

$25 monthly maintenance fee, or $0 when you have $25,000 total in all your Huntington accounts

$600 cash bonus for eligible new customers who open a new, qualifying Huntington Platinum Perks Checking account by June 7, 2023 with qualifying activities

Free overdraft protection that lets you connect your checking account to another Huntington account

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

FDIC insured





Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)





Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive) Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured



Huntington Bank Perks Checking





Huntington Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

$10 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Earn interest on your money
Earn a higher rate on your Huntington savings or money market account when you have a Huntington 5 Checking Account
No minimum opening deposit
Waives/reimburses up to 5 out-of-network ATM fees per month
Receive your paycheck up to two days early
Monitor your credit score
$50 Safety Zone: No overdraft fees if you overdraw by $50 or less
24-hour grace period to avoid overdraft fees over $50
Free overdraft protection
Open a Premier Savings account with no opening deposit or monthly fee when you have a checking account
$10 monthly service fee if you don't qualify to have it waived
$3.50 out-of-network ATM fee
$15 overdraft fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Available to residents of Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or Wisconsin

Access to over 1,100 branches and 1,600 ATMs

$400 bonus when you open a new Huntington Perks Checking Account by June 7, 2023, have a qualifying direct deposit made to the account within 90 days of account opening and keep your account open for 90 days

$10 monthly maintenance fee waived when you make $1,000 in total monthly deposits OR have $5,000 total in all your Huntington accounts

Free overdraft protection that lets you connect your checking account to another Huntington account

Interest compounded and paid monthly

FDIC insured





PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25





PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured



PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select





On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Pros & Cons

Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
$25 opening deposit
$25 monthly service fee
No interest earned on Spend balances under $2,000
Low APY
$3 out-of-network ATM fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 1 Virtual Wallet is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)

Earn $400 bonus when you receive $5,000 in direct deposits in the first 60 days

Waive the $25 monthly fee if you have $5,000 in monthly direct deposits to Spend, OR maintain average of $5,000 in Spend and Reserve (including linked checking accounts), OR have average of $25,000 monthly balance in all PNC bank/investment accounts

2,400 branch locations and 15,000 ATMs





U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)





U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive) On U.S. Bank’s site. U.S. Bank, FDIC Insured



U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking





On U.S. Bank’s site. U.S. Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

$6.95 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Pros & Cons

Low minimum opening deposit
Several way to waive monthly service fee
Large ATM network
Will not be charged an overdraft fee if you overdraw your account by $50 or less
Free overdraft protection if you link your checking account to a linked deposit account
May apply to waive overdraft fees through the Overdraft Fee Forgiven program if you overdraw you account by $50.01 or more
May enroll in U.S. Bank Smart Rewards if you meet certain requirements
$6.95 monthly service fee
$2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
$36 overdraft fee
$12.50 overdraft protection transfer fee for transfers over $50 made from a linked credit account

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn up to $600 when you open a new U.S. Bank Smartly™checking account and complete qualifying activities. Subject to certain terms and limitations. Offer valid through April 11, 2023. Member FDIC.

Complete these steps within 90 days of opening your new Bank Smartly (™) checking account online:

– Enroll in online banking or the U.S. Bank Mobile App

– Complete two or more direct deposits of $3,000 to $5,999.99 to earn $200, $6,000 to $9,999.99 to earn $400 and $10,000 or more to earn $600.

Applicant must reside in AZ, AR, CA, CO, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OR, SD, TN, UT, WA, WI, WY to be eligible for Checking account Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)





TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)



TD Bank Beyond Checking Account





Details

Fees

$25 monthly service fee (options to waive)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

No opening deposit
2 overdraft fee reimbursements per year
Waive other TD Bank account monthly fees when you have a Beyond Checking Account
No out-of-network ATM fees
Reimburses out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers when your balance is at least $2,500
$25 monthly service fee
$35 overdraft fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to over 1,100 branch locations

Waive $25 monthly fee with $5,000 in monthly direct deposits, OR $2,500 minimum balance, OR total of $25,000 in all TD Bank accounts

No opening deposit or minimum account balance

Interest compounded daily

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





SoFi Checking and Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.20% to 3.75%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





SoFi Checking and Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.20% to 3.75%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 on SoFi’s site. Member FDIC.



SoFi Checking and Savings





on SoFi’s site. Member FDIC. Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.20% to 3.75% Rates as of 01/04/23 Show more

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

High interest rate
Earn a higher interest rate if you set up direct deposit
No minimum opening deposit
No monthly service fees
No overdraft fees
Up to $300 bonus
Earn up to 15% cash back at local retailers if you use a SoFi debit card
No-fee overdraft coverage if you overdraw up to $50
Savings tools
Early direct deposit
Joint account available
Declined purchase if you overdraw by more than $50
Doesn't reimburse out-of-network ATM providers' fees
May deposit cash at Green Dot locations but there's a $4.95 fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Free access to 50,000+ Allpoint ATMs worldwide

Hybrid checking/savings account

Earn up to 15% cash back on local retailers when you use a SoFi debit card; Retailer information is available through online banking

Earn 3.75% APY on savings balances (Vaults included) and 2.50% APY on checking balances if you set up direct deposit

Earn 1.20% APY on SoFi Checking and Savings if you don’t set up direct deposit

Earn up to $250 cash bonus available through March 31, 2023; receive a $50 bonus if you make a direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999 in the first 30 days of opening an account; receive a $250 bonus if you make a direct deposit of $5,000 or more in the first 30 days of opening an account

Create up to 20 Money Vaults to save for individual savings goals like an emergency fund or vacation

$4.95 fee each time you deposit cash at a Green Dot location

To get no-fee overdraft coverage you must have at least $1,000 in direct deposits

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 On Axos Bank’s site. Axos Bank, FDIC Insured



Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account





On Axos Bank’s site. Axos Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

No monthly service fees
No minimum opening deposit
Unlimited transactions
Unlimited refunds on domestic out-of-network ATM fees
You may qualify for a $100 or $200 bonus
Compatible with QuickBooks
2 free domestic wire transfers per month
No physical branches
$50 international outgoing wire transfer fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. New business owners get a $200 welcome bonus with promo code NEWBIZ200. Not a new business? Use promo code NEWAXOSBIZ for a $100 bonus.

ADP Payroll Services – Axos clients receive 1st 4 months free

Zero monthly maintenance fees

Unlimited Transactions

Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements

$0 Minimum Opening Deposit requirement

2 Free Domestic Wires, monthly

Cash Deposit capability via MoneyPass and AllPoint networks Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





American Express Business Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





American Express Business Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 On American Express’s site. American Express, FDIC Insured



American Express Business Checking





On American Express’s site. American Express, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Earn 1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account
Earn a welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points if you meet certain requirements
Earn Membership Rewards points for debit card purchases
No monthly maintenance fees
No minimum balance requirements
No incoming domestic wire transfer fees
No international ACH transfer fees
No overdraft fees
No fee for stop payments
No fee for physical check processing
No fee for mobile deposit capture
No out-of-network ATM fees
$20 outgoing domestic wire transfer fee
Costs for a physical checkbook varies from third-party vendor based on items ordered
No reimbursements if you're charged by an out-of-network ATM provider
Can't deposit cash

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Currently only accepting applications from customers that have a US Consumer or Business Credit Card issued by American Express National Bank; American Express Rewards Checking customers currently aren’t eligible to open an account

To earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points you must meet the following requirements: 1) Receive $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits within the first 30 days of opening your account; 2) Maintain an average account balance of $5,000 for the next 60 days, and 3) make 5 or more qualifying transactions within the first 60 days of opening your account

Earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every $2 spent using an American Express Business Debit Card

Fee-free ATM withdrawals at 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs

Earn 1.30% APY on the first $500,000 in your account

No interest earned on balances over $500,000

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$12 monthly service fee







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0

Fees

$12 monthly service fee



Chase Total Checking®





Details

Fees

$12 monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

No required opening deposit
Over 4,700 branches
$200 sign-up bonus
Free overdraft protection when you link to savings for automatic transfers
$12 monthly fee unless you meet direct deposit or minimum balance requirements
Fee for non-Chase ATMs
3% foreign transaction fee
$34 overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees (no fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day)

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. New Chase checking customers enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit

Access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches

Chase Mobile® app – Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more — all from your device.

Open your account online now

Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.

Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fee if you’re overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you’re overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*

*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won’t charge an Insufficient Funds Fee if you’re overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you’re overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25





PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured



PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend





On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Spend: 0% – 0.01%; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.01% – 1%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Pros & Cons

Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
$25 opening deposit
$15 monthly service fee
No interest earned on Spend balances under $2,000
Low APY
$3 out-of-network ATM fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 1 Virtual Wallet® is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)

Earn $200 bonus when you receive $2,000 in direct deposits in the first 60 days

Waive the $25 monthly fee if you have $2,000 in monthly direct deposits to Spend, OR maintain average of $2,000 in Spend and Reserve, OR have average of $10,000 monthly balance in all PNC bank accounts

2,400 branch locations and 15,000 ATMs





TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0



TD Bank Convenience Checking Account





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

No monthly service fee if you're ages 17 to 23
No opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees
$15 monthly service fee
No interest earned
Doesn't reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
$35 overdraft fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to 1,100 branch locations and over 2,600 ATMs

Waive $15 monthly fee with $100 daily balance

No opening deposit

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100





Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100



Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100 Pros & Cons

$100 minimum opening deposit
No monthly service fee
No incoming wire transfer fees
No overdraft fees
No out-of-network ATM fees
Cannot deposit cash
$19 outgoing wire transfer fee
Doesn't refund ATM fees from an out-of-network ATM provider

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to over 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0



Live Oak Bank Business Savings





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

3.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

High interest rate
No monthly service fee
No minimum opening deposit
Cannot deposit cash

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to over 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network for business checking account

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25





Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured



Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® Account





On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

N/A

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Pros & Cons

No overdraft fees
4,600 branch locations and 16,000 ATMs
$0 monthly fees when requirements are met
May receive a cash bonus
$25 opening deposit
$2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
Doesn't reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
No paper checks
No interest earned

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. New Bank of America customers may receive a $100 bonus when you open a Bank of America Advantage Banking account with a Bank of America associate who enrolls you in offer, and set up direct deposit for $1,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening the account

first 60 days of opening your account

Access to 4,600 branch locations and 16,000 ATMs

Waive $4.95 monthly fee as a student under age 24, OR as a Preferred Rewards client

The minimum deposit required to open a SafeBalance Banking account is $25 Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0



Chase Secure Banking℠





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

No minimum opening deposit
No overdraft fees
Free money orders and cashier's checks
Receive a $100 sign-up bonus when you open an account online or at a branch with your coupon and make 60 qualifying transactions within the first 60 days
$4.95 monthly service fee, no option to waive
Does not include paper checks
No wire transfers to or from this account

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. New Chase checking customers enjoy a $100 checking account bonus when you open a Chase Secure Banking℠ account with qualifying transactions. Open online or at any Chase branch.

Set up direct deposit and you may get your money up to two business days early – exclusively for Chase Secure Banking℠ customers.

No minimum deposit to open an account and get started.

No overdraft fees with a Chase debit card that helps you stay within your balance.

Get more for your money. Chase Secure Banking℠ customers told us they save an average of $50 a month on fees after opening their account.

No paper checks to track and no Chase fees on money orders or cashier’s checks.

Pay bills, cash checks and send money with Zelle® all for a $4.95 monthly service fee.

Bank from anywhere with access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs, more than 4,700 Chase branches, the Chase Mobile® app and Chase Online℠. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25

Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)





PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25

Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive) On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured



PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®





On PNC Bank’s site. PNC Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Fees

$7 monthly service fee (with options to waive)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

For people who live near a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 0.02% to 0.03%. If you don’t live in an area with a branch, it’s — Spend: None; Reserve: 0.01%; Growth: 2.25% to 2.55%. (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 or $25 Pros & Cons

No minimum opening deposit
Possible to waive monthly service fees
Budgeting tool
Access to Spend (checking account), Reserve (interest checking account), and Growth (savings account)
Earn competitive APY on Growth balance
Reimburses up to $5/month in out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
Reserve and Growth funds can act as overdraft protection for the Spend account
Low Cash Mode helps prevent overdraft fees on Spend account
Spend and Reserve balances do not earn interest
$3 out-of-network ATM fee
$7 or $0 monthly service fee depending where you live
Limited customer service hours

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 1 Virtual Wallet® is actually 3 accounts: Spend (checking), Reserve (interest checking), and Growth (savings)

Low Cash Mode gives you 24 hours to bring your account balance to $0 before you’re charged overdraft penalties on your Spend account

You can just have Spend, or choose to add Reserve and Growth at no extra cost

To waive the monthly service fee you must meet one of the following requirements: make a monthly direct deposit of at least $500 per month to the Spend account; make monthly balance of $500 to the Spend + Reserve accounts; be over the age of 62

Earn $50 if you open a Virtual Wallet® and receive $500 in direct deposits in first 60 days, $200 if you open a Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend and receive $2,000 in direct deposits in first 60 days

To qualify for a relationship rate, you must meet one of the following requirements each month: make 5 or more qualifying transactions per month to your Spend account using a Virtual Wallet Visa Debit Card or PNC consumer Visa Credit Card; Have $500 in qualifying direct deposits to your Spend account per month

Branches in 29 states and Washington, DC

Access to about 9,200 PNC ATMs

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Bank Account Bonuses Frequently Asked Questions

Depending on your balance, a cash bonus could potentially allow you to earn more money than a high interest rate would. However, be mindful of common bank fees like monthly service fees or overdraft fees. Otherwise, these fees may cancel out the amount you earn as a bonus.

Banks have bank account bonuses to draw in new customers. Bonuses also help create a distinction between competing banks that may offer similar interest rates, monthly fees, or opening deposit requirements.

You usually can’t receive more than one bank account bonus with the same bank within a certain amount of time. The bank account cash bonus disclosure will usually specify how long the time frame will be, but usually, it’s between a few months to a couple of years. However, if you have the funds, you may be able to receive one bank account bonus from multiple banks.

Yes, you do have to pay taxes on your bonus. When you file taxes for the year, you’ll report the sign-up bonus as income and pay income tax.

Bonus amount: Up to $2,000

Expiration date: April 4, 2023

Who qualifies: You qualify as long as you haven’t had a Citi® checking account in the last 180 days and you’re 18 years old.

What you need to do:

Open a new checking account in the Citigold® Checking Account by April 4, 2023

To earn $200, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $10,000 to $29,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $30,000 to $74,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $1,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $75,000 to $199,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $1,500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $200,000 to $299,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $2,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $300,000 and above within 20 days of your account opening.

Maintain your balance for 60 consecutive calendar days after the 21st day from account opening

If your balance falls to a lower tier at any point during the maintenance period, the bonus changes.

When you’ll receive the money: The bonus will be paid within 30 days after you successfully complete all required activities

Bonus amount: Up to $2,000

Expiration date: April 4, 2023

Who qualifies: You qualify as long as you haven’t had a Citi checking account in the last 180 days and you’re 18 years old.

What you need to do:

Open a new checking account in the Citi Priority Account Package by April 4, 2023

To earn $200, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $10,000 to $29,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $30,000 to $74,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $1,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $75,000 to $199,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $1,500, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $200,000 to $299,999 within 20 days of your account opening.

To earn $2,000, you’ll need to have a minimum deposit and minimum balance of $300,000 and above within 20 days of your account opening.

Maintain your balance for 60 consecutive calendar days after the 21st day from account opening

If your balance falls to a lower tier at any point during the maintenance period, the bonus changes.

When you’ll receive the money: The bonus will be paid within 30 days after you successfully complete all required activities.

Huntington Bank Platinum Perks Checking

Bonus amount: $600

Expiration date: June 7, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Huntington Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 14 days after you meet the requirements.

Huntington Bank Perks Checking

Bonus amount: $400

Expiration date: June 7, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Huntington Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do:

Open a new Huntington Perks Checking Account by June 7, 2023

Make a qualifying direct deposit within 60 days of opening your account and maintain a $1,000 account balance for 90 days

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 14 days after you meet the requirements.

Bonus amount: $400

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years.

What you need to do: To receive a $400 cash bonus on the PNC Virtual Wallet with Performance Select, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements.

Bonus amount: Up to $600

Expiration date: April 11, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new US Bank Smartly Checking account online, in a branch, or over the phone. You won’t be eligible if you currently have a US Bank checking account, owned a US Bank checking account in the last six months, or you received a bonus from a US Bank checking account in the last two years.

What you need to do:

Open U.S. Bank Smartly™ Checking by April 28, 2023, with the promo code “ 2023MAR ” and a minimum opening deposit of $25

” and a minimum opening deposit of $25 Enroll in online banking or the US Bank mobile app within the first 90 days of getting the account

Make two or more direct deposits of $3,000 to $5,999.99 to earn $200, $6,000 to $9,999.99 to earn $400 and $10,000 or more to earn $600

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your checking account within 60 days of meeting the requirements.

TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Bonus amount: $300

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new TD Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do:

Open a new TD Bank Beyond Checking Account

Receive at least $2,500 in qualifying direct deposits within 60 days of opening the account

Keep your account open for at least 6 months

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 180 days after opening the account.

Bonus amount: Up to $250

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new SoFi Checking and Savings customer, or an existing SoFi Checking and Savings customer who hasn’t set up direct deposit.

What you need to do:

Open SoFi Checking and Savings

To earn a $50 cash bonus, you must receive between $1,000 and $4,999 in qualifying direct deposits

To earn a $250 cash bonus, you must receive $5,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits during the first 30 days of opening an account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around seven days after the 25-day evaluation period.

Bonus amount: Up to $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must open a new Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account.

What you need to do:

Open Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account and maintain an average daily balance of $2,500 in the first two months after opening the account

You’ll earn a $200 bonus with the code “ NEWBIZ200″ if you’re a new business owner who filed after June 1, 2020.

if you’re a new business owner who filed after June 1, 2020. You’ll earn a $100 bonus with the code “NEWAXOSBIZ” if you are a business owner who filed before June 1, 2020.

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business checking account within five business days of your statement cycle date. You must keep your business checking account open for at least 180 days of you’ll have to pay a $50 early closure fee.

Bonus amount: 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after qualifying activities

Expiration date: Welcome bonus may change or end at any time.

Who qualifies: You must be an American Express® Basic Card Member with an American Express consumer or business credit card. Note that you won’t be eligible if you have a American Express® Rewards Checking Account.

What you need to do:

Open a new American Express Business Checking

Deposit $5,000 or more within the first 30 days of opening your account

Maintain an average daily account balance of $5,000 or more for at least 60 days

Make five or more qualifying transactions within 60 days of opening your account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business checking accounts within eight to 12 weeks after you fufill the requirements.

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: April 19, 2023

Who qualifies: New personal checking account customers.

What you need to do:

Open a new Chase Total Checking® account with a coupon code

Set up direct deposit within 90 days after enrolling

When you’ll receive the money: You’ll receive the $200 within 15 days.

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years.

What you need to do: To receive a $200 cash bonus on the PNC Virtual Wallet® with Performance Spend, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements.

TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Bonus amount: $200

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new TD Bank customer to qualify.

What you need to do:

Open a new TD Bank Convenience Checking Account

Receive at least $500 in qualifying direct deposits within 60 days of opening the account

Keep your account open for at least 6 months

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 180 days after opening the account.

Bonus amount: $150

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You will be eligible for the cash bonus if you’re a new Live Oak small business checking account customer.

What you need to do:

Open Live Oak Bank Small Business Checking between February 15, 2023, and March 31, 2023

Deposit $2,000 or more from another bank within 90 days of opening your account

Make 20 qualifying transactions of at least $20 within 90 days of opening your account. ATM withdrawals, debit card purchases, ACH payments, and paid checks all count as qualifying transactions

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business savings account within 45 days after the end of the 90-day activity period.

Bonus amount: $150

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You will be eligible for the cash bonus if you’re a new Live Oak business savings account customer.

What you need to do:

Open Live Oak Bank Business Savings between February 15, 2023, and March 31, 2023

Deposit $10,000 or more from another bank by March 31, 2023

Maintain a daily average balance of $10,000 or more for 90 days

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your business savings account within 45 days after the end of the 90-day activity period.

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your savings account within 30 days of meeting the requirements.

Bonus amount: $100

Expiration date: June 30, 2023

Who qualifies: It is easy to qualify for and available in 37 US states. To qualify, you be a new Bank of America personal checking account customer.

What you need to do:

Open a Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance, Plus, or Relationship Banking Checking Account through the bank’s promotional page by June 30, 2023

Receive at least $1,000 in direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your account around 60 days after finishing the requirements.

Bonus amount: $100

Expiration date: April 19, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new checking account customer.

What you need to do:

When you’ll receive the money: You’ll get the money deposited into your account 15 days after you’ve completed 10 transactions.

Bonus amount: $50

Expiration date: March 31, 2023

Who qualifies: You must be a new PNC Bank consumer checking account customer. You also won’t be eligible if you’ve received a PNC promotion in the last two years.

What you need to do: To receive a $50 cash bonus on the PNC Bank Virtual Wallet®, you must meet the following requirements:

When you’ll receive the money: The money will be deposited into your Virtual Wallet within 60 to 90 days after you meet all the requirements.

