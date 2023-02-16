5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleSubway and train turnstiles in São Paulo test NFC payment

Subway and train turnstiles in São Paulo test NFC payment

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Subway and train turnstiles in São Paulo test NFC payment
subway and train turnstiles in sao paulo test nfc payment.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The São Paulo train and subway lines are also engaging in technological upgrades to their means of payment. In addition to the possibility of going to the box office or reloading the single ticket at the totems using a card or PIX, Metrô, CPTM and ViaMobilidade began to implement payment by direct approximation at the turnstile.

Credit or debit cards (whether physical or virtual, via cell phone) that have the NFC option will be accepted. The service is still in the testing phase and has been implemented in 12 stations, including Palmeiras-Barra Funda, which already accepts this method of payment since last Sunday (12), and covers subway lines 3-Red, ViaMobilidade 8-Diamond and CPTM 7-Rubi. And by the end of February, the novelty should reach Jabaquara (line 1-Blue), Ipiranga (line 2-Green and 10-Turquoise) and Consolação (line 2-Green).

It is a partnership between ABASP (Association for the Support and Study of Ticketing and Collection in Public Passenger Transport Services of the State of São Paulo), Autopass (private company of solutions for mobility and electronic ticketing) and the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport of São Paulo.

- Advertisement -

With this initiative, the user can dispense with the use of the single ticket and pay directly with the card. Digital cards are accepted on smartphones and wearables, and Mastercard, Visa and Elo flags, in addition to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay digital wallets.

Are you a resident of Greater São Paulo? Do you intend to use the novelty in your daily life or do you not want to abandon the single ticket? Leave your comment below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

WhatsApp gains new option to send photos and videos in Beta version for Windows

WhatsApp Beta for Windows received an update this Thursday (16) to build 2.2306.2.0 in...
Latest news

Fall River councilor Laliberte wants all charges dropped in love triangle harassment case

FALL RIVER — City Councilor Pam Laliberte has asked the Fall River District Court...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.