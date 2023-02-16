Subway and train turnstiles in São Paulo test NFC payment

The São Paulo train and subway lines are also engaging in technological upgrades to their means of payment. In addition to the possibility of going to the box office or reloading the single ticket at the totems using a card or PIX, Metrô, CPTM and ViaMobilidade began to implement payment by direct approximation at the turnstile.

Credit or debit cards (whether physical or virtual, via cell phone) that have the NFC option will be accepted. The service is still in the testing phase and has been implemented in 12 stations, including Palmeiras-Barra Funda, which already accepts this method of payment since last Sunday (12), and covers subway lines 3-Red, ViaMobilidade 8-Diamond and CPTM 7-Rubi. And by the end of February, the novelty should reach Jabaquara (line 1-Blue), Ipiranga (line 2-Green and 10-Turquoise) and Consolação (line 2-Green).