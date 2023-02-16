Subway and train turnstiles in São Paulo test NFC payment

The São Paulo train and subway lines are also engaging in technological upgrades to their means of payment. In addition to the possibility of going to the box office or reloading the single ticket at the totems using a card or PIX, Metrô, CPTM and ViaMobilidade began to implement payment by direct approximation at the turnstile.
Credit or debit cards (whether physical or virtual, via cell phone) that have the NFC option will be accepted. The service is still in the testing phase and has been implemented in 12 stations, including Palmeiras-Barra Funda, which already accepts this method of payment since last Sunday (12), and covers subway lines 3-Red, ViaMobilidade 8-Diamond and CPTM 7-Rubi. And by the end of February, the novelty should reach Jabaquara (line 1-Blue), Ipiranga (line 2-Green and 10-Turquoise) and Consolação (line 2-Green).
We tested the NFC turnstile at Barra Funda Station on Line 7-Rubi. pic.twitter.com/OjI2gCAGFq
— CPTM Diary 🚂 (@DiariodaCPTM) February 16, 2023
It is a partnership between ABASP (Association for the Support and Study of Ticketing and Collection in Public Passenger Transport Services of the State of São Paulo), Autopass (private company of solutions for mobility and electronic ticketing) and the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport of São Paulo.
With this initiative, the user can dispense with the use of the single ticket and pay directly with the card. Digital cards are accepted on smartphones and wearables, and Mastercard, Visa and Elo flags, in addition to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay digital wallets.
Are you a resident of Greater São Paulo? Do you intend to use the novelty in your daily life or do you not want to abandon the single ticket? Leave your comment below!