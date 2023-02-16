WhatsApp gains new option to send photos and videos in Beta version for Windows

WhatsApp Beta for Windows received an update this Thursday (16) to build 2.2306.2.0 in the Microsoft Store, bringing a small change to its user interface. Now the messaging app shows a new option to send “Photo or Video”making the menu more similar to the Android and iOS version.

The new option is a more intuitive way to send photos and videos to a contact or group, since, to do the same process in the current version, it is necessary to select the “File” option. As before, you can still quickly send an image by copying it to the Windows clipboard. Check the change: