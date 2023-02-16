WhatsApp gains new option to send photos and videos in Beta version for Windows

WhatsApp Beta for Windows received an update this Thursday (16) to build 2.2306.2.0 in the Microsoft Store, bringing a small change to its user interface. Now the messaging app shows a new option to send “Photo or Video”making the menu more similar to the Android and iOS version.
The new option is a more intuitive way to send photos and videos to a contact or group, since, to do the same process in the current version, it is necessary to select the “File” option. As before, you can still quickly send an image by copying it to the Windows clipboard. Check the change:
If the user wants to send a photo or video, it is possible to send it with compression (through the “Photo or video” option) or without compression (through the “File” option), making the app experience for Windows even closer to that of version for Android and iOS.
Remember that compressed images are sent faster and take up less space on the recipient’s device, but lose quality. Uncompressed images may take longer to transfer because they are sent in their original size, so they do not have any loss of quality.
WhatsApp is testing several features in its beta version for Android and iOS. Last Wednesday (15), iPhone users began to experience file sharing of up to 2 GB. The public can also test several small improvements that can ensure better usability in creating groups, recording video and much more.
