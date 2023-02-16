iQOO Neo 7 5G is announced with Dimensity 8200 and 120W charging

After several rumors, iQOO announced the Neo 7 5G. It is the fourth member of the family of the same name and has many similarities with the iQOO Neo 7 SE, launched in December last year.

The iQOO Neo 7 combines the Dimensity 8200 chipset with a large 6.78-inch display and a 5,000mAh robust battery. Its retro design is inspired by the era of 8-bit games and Polaroid cameras.