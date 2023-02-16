iQOO Neo 7 5G is announced with Dimensity 8200 and 120W charging

After several rumors, iQOO announced the Neo 7 5G. It is the fourth member of the family of the same name and has many similarities with the iQOO Neo 7 SE, launched in December last year.
The iQOO Neo 7 combines the Dimensity 8200 chipset with a large 6.78-inch display and a 5,000mAh robust battery. Its retro design is inspired by the era of 8-bit games and Polaroid cameras.
On the display, the device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, in addition to support for HDR10 +.
Under the hood, it brings the 4-nanometer Dimensity 8200 chipset with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage and support for Extended RAM 3.0 feature up to 8GB. For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support, going from 0 to 100% in just 25 minutes.
In cameras, it features a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 main sensor and a pair of auxiliary macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.
Other features include an under-display fingerprint reader, Face Unlock support, and dual speakers. For connectivity, there’s 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS 13 interface, with the manufacturer promising two major Android updates and three years of security updates.
- 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging
- 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi and USB-C port
- Android 13 with OriginOS 3
iQOO Neo 7 5G was announced in India in two variants with different configurations. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB + 128GB – ₹29,999 (~R$1,890)
- 12 GB + 256 GB – ₹33,999 (~R$2,140)