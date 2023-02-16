5G News
iQOO Neo 7 5G is announced with Dimensity 8200 and 120W charging

By Abraham
iQOO Neo 7 5G is announced with Dimensity 8200 and 120W charging
After several rumors, iQOO announced the Neo 7 5G. It is the fourth member of the family of the same name and has many similarities with the iQOO Neo 7 SE, launched in December last year.

The iQOO Neo 7 combines the Dimensity 8200 chipset with a large 6.78-inch display and a 5,000mAh robust battery. Its retro design is inspired by the era of 8-bit games and Polaroid cameras.

On the display, the device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, in addition to support for HDR10 +.

Under the hood, it brings the 4-nanometer Dimensity 8200 chipset with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage and support for Extended RAM 3.0 feature up to 8GB. For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support, going from 0 to 100% in just 25 minutes.

Playback: iQOO.

In cameras, it features a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 main sensor and a pair of auxiliary macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Other features include an under-display fingerprint reader, Face Unlock support, and dual speakers. For connectivity, there’s 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS 13 interface, with the manufacturer promising two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Technical specifications
  • 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 Platform
  • 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
  • 128GB or 256GB of storage
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi and USB-C port
  • Android 13 with OriginOS 3
price and availability

iQOO Neo 7 5G was announced in India in two variants with different configurations. Check the official prices below:

  • 8GB + 128GB – ₹29,999 (~R$1,890)
  • 12 GB + 256 GB – ₹33,999 (~R$2,140)
© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.