Steve Jobs’ words are brought to life in free handbook designed by Jony Ive

It’s been more than a decade since Steve Jobs passed away, but his influence is still felt in everything Apple does. Now a new free ebook charts his life and legacy through speeches, interviews, and never-before-seen photos of Steve’s remarkable life.

The new digital handbook, “Make Something Wonderful,” is divided into three eras: 1976-1985 (Apple’s founding and the launch of the original Macintosh), 1985-1996 (the creation of NeXT), and 1996-2011 (the return to Apple and creation of some of the world’s most iconic products, including the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad). The book includes an introduction by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, and was edited by “Troublemakers” author Leslie Berlin. In the acknowledgments, it says the book is designed by Jony Ive’s firm LoveFrom.

Each of the three parts begins with a quote from Steve, an introduction about what was happening during the time period, and numerous quotes, interviews, speeches, pictures, and artifacts from the era. Longtime Apple fans will recognize many of the words and images, but there are also plenty of new tidbits to enjoy, including emails he sent to himself with the signature “Sent from my iPad.” Flipping through its 295 pages is like walking through a museum dedicated to Jobs, and it’s a wonderful keepsake for fans new and old.

- Advertisement -

You can read the book online on the Steve Jobs Archive site or download it as a free ebook using Apple Books.