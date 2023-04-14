5G News
iPhone 15 Pro: no capacitive volume keys, the usual physical keys will...

iPhone 15 Pro: no capacitive volume keys, the usual physical keys will remain

Apple
Further indiscretions would confirm what analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo predicted these days: no capacitive solid state button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that will continue to use i classic physical keys for volume adjustment.

THE ASSUMPTIONS ON THE CAPACITIVE KEY

In recent months the hypothesis had spread that Apple had intended to replace the classic side pressure keys on the next iPhone 15 Pro with a single capacitive rocker, which responded to contact with the skin, equipped with tactile feedback to simulate the click the button, a bit like a Mac trackpad or the iPhone SE home button.

- Advertisement -

The assumptions had been made based on some CAD drawings showing how this key would be made. Renderings were also made starting from the CAD drawings, suggesting that this would have been the final design.

However, gods unspecified “unsolved technical problems”as well as a significant increase in costs for additional components, would have convinced Apple to continue using the classic pressure keys and to postpone the capacitive key to future generations. iPhone 15 would however still be in the process of Engineer Validation Test (EVT), therefore still in time for any further changes.

ALL UNCHANGED

According to leaker Unknownz21 on Twitter, he hasn’t seen it so far “nothing to suggest a different external design for the buttons” and that if this were true it would be “probably more of an internal change, rather than something visible”. Unknownz21 also confirmed that, currently, the EVT units use the existing design.

As for the switch to exclude the ringtone, there should instead be a change. In this case we would be thinking of using a physical button, internally called “action button“, which could be customizable like the one featured on the Apple Watch Ultra.

- Advertisement -

