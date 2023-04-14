Apple prepares other more complete mixed reality glasses for 2026

- Advertisement -

In a couple of months there will be the annual conference for developers of Manzana. An event of great importance and that is going to bring us a few surprises, as you can see in our piece on WWDC23.

It is an open secret that will present its long-awaited reality , which can be called Apple Glasses or Apple Reality XR. And now we have discovered that Apple is going to prepare much more Apple Glass.

Or this is what emerges from the latest report published by Ming-Chi Kuo, a prestigious industry analyst who has specialized in everything related to Apple. And, according to his latest prediction, if you want to buy the Apple Glasses with vitamins, you better be patient.

Bad news: Apple Glasses are delayed to 2026 or 2027

For one thing, Kuo says Apple is working on metalens technology, which would replace the plastic lens covers on the entire iPad and iPhone family. The idea is that these flat lenses help to better focus the light to get better shots.

As Kuo points out, These metals will start production in 2024 to improve the Face ID of the iPad Pro, later the iPhone in 2025 or 2026 and, if everything goes as it should, it will be used in Apple’s augmented and mixed reality glasses in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, says the analyst.

“Investors should be aware that metalens will gradually replace existing plastic lenses in 3D sensing applications over the next few years,” the analyst says, adding: “Goggle-like head-mounted display devices are the main application for metalens”.

This it’s the first time Ming-Chi Kuo has talked about Apple’s smart glasses in a long time. When we say a long time, we mean years. The last prediction was in 2021, when he announced that Apple would launch augmented reality glasses by 2025 at the earliest. And his report was based on a report on these AR metals from Apple.

now though Apple is going to introduce augmented and virtual reality glasses this year, and that they could reach the market before the end of 2023, the most complete model, and which will be the one that really wants to revolutionize the sector, will not arrive until 2026 or 2027. But in the meantime, we will be able to enjoy the first generation, although few will be sold YT units at a high price: $2,999.

