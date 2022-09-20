HomeDevelopersSprinter with APS-C: Canon's EOS R7 and Fujifilm's X-H2S in review

Sprinter with APS-C: Canon’s EOS R7 and Fujifilm’s X-H2S in review

DevelopersSocial NetworksTwitterWhatsApp

Published on

By Brian Adam
sprinter with aps c canons eos r7 and fujifilms x h2s in.jpg
sprinter with aps c canons eos r7 and fujifilms x h2s in.jpg
- Advertisement -

Canon’s EOS R7 and Fujifilm’s X-H2S open their systems for wildlife and action. c’t photography has tested where they shine and where there is still room for improvement.

- Advertisement -

Table of Contents

How to change the wallpaper in a WhatsApp chat

The camera year 2022 has so far been dominated by the APS-C sensor. He is the heart of at least four of the eight models of the past six months.

And two cameras in particular stand out: Canon EOS R7 and Fujifilm X-H2S. They bring a new touch to their system families and are more than the unambitious facelift that has prevailed in this sensor class in recent years.

More on the topic: camera tests

  • First pictures of the APS-C mirrorless Fujifilm X-H2

  • APS-C resolution record, Fujifilm X-H2 with 40.2 megapixels

  • First Look: Nikon Z 30 entry-level camera in practical test

  • Compact system cameras for photo and video in the test

  • OM System OM-1 in the test: Mirrorless system camera for wildlife and sports photographers

  • Canon EOS R3 versus Nikon Z 9: professional mirrorless in laboratory and practical test

The mirrorless have in common the focus on speed and the manufacturers are therefore pursuing several goals at the same time. Both Canon and Fujifilm want to blur the lines between photography and videography here. Above all, Fujifilm would like to open up new target groups that did not have the X system on their screens in this regard.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.