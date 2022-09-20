Bug?! Gmail receives update that changes widget text and makes everything much smaller

Recently, Google released an update that brought Material You to all users on Android. The news was celebrated by many enthusiasts, and we also had updates with other subtle .

However, what nobody expected is that version 2022.08.21.x would leave Gmail Widget with Smaller Textsomething that has affected the experience of some users.

Apparently, Google focused only on viewing via tablets and forgot that the display of smartphones is smaller. As a consequence, despite showing more emails, the widget has a very small text and “squeezes” a series of elements in the interface.

See below: