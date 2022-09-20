Bug?! Gmail receives update that changes widget text and makes everything much smaller

Recently, Google released an update that brought Material You to all gmail users on Android. The news was celebrated by many enthusiasts, and we also had updates with other subtle changes.
However, what nobody expected is that version 2022.08.21.x would leave Gmail Widget with Smaller Textsomething that has affected the experience of some users.
Apparently, Google focused only on viewing via tablets and forgot that the display of smartphones is smaller. As a consequence, despite showing more emails, the widget has a very small text and “squeezes” a series of elements in the interface.
See below:
If the smartphone has a slightly smaller screen, the bottom bar of the widget simply disappears and the shortcuts to open Chat, Spaces or Meets disappear. That’s why the people at 9to5Google believe that it’s all just a bug.
That’s because, as much as the update has been distributed since last week, it’s only now started to be released to the entire application’s user base.
With that, the bug began to draw more public attention, especially those who have some kind of vision problem. For now, Google does not comment on the matter, but everything indicates that the error should be fixed in the next update.
