Spotify will support independent open source projects

The Spotify team launched the “Free and Open Source Software Fund”, a fund to support independent open source software projects.

A fund that starts with an initial amount of 100 thousand euros to measure the impact that this initiative can have. So Spotify could extend this financial help in the future.

New Spotify fund to support independent projects

Spotify is launching a new initiative to financially support developers with open source projects:

[…] Today we are announcing the Spotify FOSS Fund, with the purpose of donating money and bringing attention to independent open source projects. These projects support and enable our engineering teams to do their best work, and we want to recognize that in a meaningful way.

With this financial help, Spotify wants to support developers to keep their projects active, with everything that implies keeping an updated code base or dealing with security vulnerabilities.

As the Spotify team mentions, they will be donating a total amount of 100,000 euros during 2022 to different projects. But this is only an initial sum, as they want to validate this initiative before implementing the fund on a larger scale.

Open source projects will be nominated for financial support by Spotify developers, and finalists will then be selected by the FOSS Fund committee. As for the requirements, projects must be independent, align with Spotify’s values, be active and demonstrate that they will benefit significantly from the support. And of course, the developers of the projects cannot be employees of Spotify.

And as soon as the projects that are chosen to benefit from the Spotify FOSS Fund will be announced in May. You can see all the details about this Spotify initiative in the statement that they have shared on their platform.