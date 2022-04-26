Official: Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 million dollars

Today we received multiple news speculating about whether the billionaire would close the deal for the purchase of Twitter. It has finally come true and Musk just bought the company for a price of $54.20 per share. We will not know what happened in each of the meetings during the purchase, but Elon Musk’s statements show us that he was quite forceful with his offers. Here we will show you some specific details of how this deal happened.

Twitter is now owned by Musk

The multiple reports of how Elon Musk acquired the company today have begun to go around the world. However, it should be remembered that this did not start like this, on the contrary, Twitter was not at all interested in the millionaire’s offers.

Let us also remember that even the top brass of this company tried by various means to prevent the acquisition. Finally this Monday everything seemed to indicate that the offer was close to being closed, something that became totally true in the afternoon of that same day.

Indeed, today is official that Twitter is absorbed by Elon Musk after accepting the offer. The deal was done for a value of 44 million dollars.

Statements by Twitter and Elon Musk

Meanwhile one of the CEOs of Twitter has already declared, Parag Agrawal comments on the importance and impact that his social network has had for all users in the world and the influence they have gained, feeling really proud of what his team has built of work.

There is no doubt that we have all seen that even presidents have opened accounts on Twitter, artists, advisors. Parag also mentions what Elon Musk believes about Twitter, saying that this network has worked for every user as a means to discuss and express themselves freely. He also stresses the importance of this act even for the future of all humanity.

Musk gives his statement saying that would like to continue improving the social network with many updates that improve its handling. Perhaps with new algorithms, features that attract more users, and less bot spam. He ends by expressing his desire to get down to work with the company and its community.

Twitter’s statement also shares that the company has already been insured for 25 million dollars by the millionaire. This evidently involves the financial part for loans and a commitment of approximately another 21 million.

Since the agreement was approved by the company, all the paperwork and closing remained to be completed during the course of this year. To all this, Musk continued another part of his statements arguing that the purchase of the social network was because he believes that since the privatization the app can continue to “prosper”. He also believes that Twitter has many deficiencies and that it could not continue to develop in the best way as it was.

The main reasons for this huge investment in the platform is to increase development and freedom of expression, says Musk. Disappointed with the course of the company, the tycoon decided to seize it from the private sector to transform it into a better company for society and with greater freedom of expression, according to what he believes best.