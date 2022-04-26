Tech News

WhatsApp allows you to add more participants in video calls

By: Brian Adam

WhatsApp continues to release new features that improve the dynamics of its popular features.

And one of the latest updates to the WhatsApp app for iOS brings an interesting novelty for group video calls.

WhatsApp updates the number of participants in group video calls

If you use WhatsApp video calls to communicate with your friends and family from iOS, you will find an interesting novelty the next time you open the app. WhatsApp is increasing the number of participants in group video calls to 32.

An update that also comes with some changes in the design of the app. For example, you’ll notice a few minor changes to voice messages, as the waveforms and speakers are now highlighted.

You will also notice some improvements in the information section found in the profile of contacts and groups. All these new features are part of the update that is already rolling out, but it may take a few weeks to roll out to all users.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp team is also still active testing new features. As Phandroid mentions, WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows you to keep messages that disappear.

That is to say, WhatsApp would allow, that in the chats that we establish that the messages disappear after a certain period, some chat can be kept even after the term expires. So with a simple click you could change a “disappearing message” into a normal one.

Of course, as long as everyone who participates in the chat agrees and does not delete the message. It is not yet clear how this dynamic will be or if it will pass the testing stage, since it is still under development.

It is part of one of the many tests carried out by the WhatsApp team, some internally, to improve the dynamics of the app. However, they do not always become functions that are implemented in the stable version of WhatsApp, since they are halfway there.

