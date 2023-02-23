Spotify tests playlists that are unlocked by NFT

Spotify is yet another brand that intends to make room for NFTs and create new means of guaranteeing exclusive access for certain users. The streaming service is testing playlists that are unlocked by tokens.
According to a series of tweets from Kingship, a metaverse band signed to Universal Music Group (UMG), the streaming company is testing playlists that are only accessed by keycard NFT holders. The group posted a series of steps that involve linking a crypto wallet like Metamask, Trust Wallet, Rainbow, Ledger Live, or Zerion to authenticate the NFT that unlocks the playlist. The experience is only available to Android users in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.
In the case of iOS, it is difficult to access the feature because Apple released several rules that restrict the functionality of NFTs at the end of last year.
We, KINGSHIP strive to ALWAYS be at the forefront of technology and music.
Now, we’re taking this commitment a step further by launching a brand new token-enabled playlist with @Spotify!
This is a special curated playlist exclusively for KINGSHIP Key Card (NFT) holders. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5ftjk8OgC6
— KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) February 22, 2023
In addition to Kingship, other communities like Overlord, Fluf, and Kevin Rose’s Moonbirds are also publishing playlists that can be unlocked by their token holders.
The announcement of the NFT gated playlists pilot comes just before Spotify holds its Stream On event on March 8. Among the platform’s novelties, it was also announced that premium users in the United States and Canada will have access to an artificial intelligence DJ, who selects and comments on songs as in a radio station.
Token-controlled playlists aren’t Spotify’s first move into the NFT space. In May 2022, the company experimented with a profile feature that allowed artists to promote their digital art.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >