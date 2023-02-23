5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftSpotify tests playlists that are unlocked by NFT

Spotify tests playlists that are unlocked by NFT

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
TC Teach: how to hide a song from a playlist on Spotify
- Advertisement -

Spotify is yet another brand that intends to make room for NFTs and create new means of guaranteeing exclusive access for certain users. The streaming service is testing playlists that are unlocked by tokens.

According to a series of tweets from Kingship, a metaverse band signed to Universal Music Group (UMG), the streaming company is testing playlists that are only accessed by keycard NFT holders. The group posted a series of steps that involve linking a crypto wallet like Metamask, Trust Wallet, Rainbow, Ledger Live, or Zerion to authenticate the NFT that unlocks the playlist. The experience is only available to Android users in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the case of iOS, it is difficult to access the feature because Apple released several rules that restrict the functionality of NFTs at the end of last year.

- Advertisement -

In addition to Kingship, other communities like Overlord, Fluf, and Kevin Rose’s Moonbirds are also publishing playlists that can be unlocked by their token holders.

The announcement of the NFT gated playlists pilot comes just before Spotify holds its Stream On event on March 8. Among the platform’s novelties, it was also announced that premium users in the United States and Canada will have access to an artificial intelligence DJ, who selects and comments on songs as in a radio station.

Token-controlled playlists aren’t Spotify’s first move into the NFT space. In May 2022, the company experimented with a profile feature that allowed artists to promote their digital art.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

TikTok even in the car, a partnership with Mercedes-Benz will make it possible

The impact that TikTok has is growing. His viral videos have practically...
How to?

Uber for iPhone update! Check out the simplified home screen and new Live Activities

Last year, specifically in December, the well-known and recurrently useful travel app Uber began...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.