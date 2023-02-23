Spotify tests playlists that are unlocked by NFT

Spotify is yet another brand that intends to make room for NFTs and create new means of guaranteeing exclusive access for certain users. The streaming service is testing playlists that are unlocked by tokens.

According to a series of tweets from Kingship, a metaverse band signed to Universal Music Group (UMG), the streaming company is testing playlists that are only accessed by keycard NFT holders. The group posted a series of steps that involve linking a crypto wallet like Metamask, Trust Wallet, Rainbow, Ledger Live, or Zerion to authenticate the NFT that unlocks the playlist. The experience is only available to Android users in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the case of iOS, it is difficult to access the feature because Apple released several rules that restrict the functionality of NFTs at the end of last year.