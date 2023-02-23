5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleGoodbye, needles? Apple Watch may win exclusive sensor to measure blood...

Goodbye, needles? Apple Watch may win exclusive sensor to measure blood glucose level

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Goodbye, needles? Apple Watch may win exclusive sensor to measure blood glucose level
1677172967 goodbye needles apple watch may win exclusive sensor to measure.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In 2021 we saw rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 could have blood glucose measurement, but this did not come to fruition. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is still working on this feature that may finally be released for wearables with a promising new technology.

According to the analyst, the technology developed by Apple for the Watch is based on a process called optical absorption spectroscopy, which allows you to accurately measure the level of glucose in the blood without the need for needles.

Gurman says the device capable of taking these measurements is similar in size to an iPhone, so the next steps in development will focus on making the device smaller to fit into the Apple Watch.


- Advertisement -

In the Bloomberg bulletin, the analyst also says that “Apple is determined to eventually bring glucose monitoring to the market”, which would be very beneficial for diabetics, as it would eliminate the need to prick their fingers with needles to set the doses of insulin to be taken.

Unfortunately, there is still no estimated date for the launch of an Apple Watch with integrated glucose measurement, but Tim Cook has already stated that the wearable’s greatest contribution to humanity is continuous and digital health monitoring.

And the Apple CEO has never been so sure: several examples of lives saved by the Apple Watch have already been reported on various websites, including a 12-year-old child who had cancer and discovered the tumor thanks to the smart watch.

know more
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

TikTok even in the car, a partnership with Mercedes-Benz will make it possible

The impact that TikTok has is growing. His viral videos have practically...
How to?

Uber for iPhone update! Check out the simplified home screen and new Live Activities

Last year, specifically in December, the well-known and recurrently useful travel app Uber began...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.