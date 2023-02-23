Goodbye, needles? Apple Watch may win exclusive sensor to measure blood glucose level

In 2021 we saw rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 could have blood glucose measurement, but this did not come to fruition. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is still working on this feature that may finally be released for wearables with a promising new technology.

According to the analyst, the technology developed by Apple for the Watch is based on a process called optical absorption spectroscopy, which allows you to accurately measure the level of glucose in the blood without the need for needles. Gurman says the device capable of taking these measurements is similar in size to an iPhone, so the next steps in development will focus on making the device smaller to fit into the Apple Watch.





- Advertisement - In the Bloomberg bulletin, the analyst also says that “Apple is determined to eventually bring glucose monitoring to the market”, which would be very beneficial for diabetics, as it would eliminate the need to prick their fingers with needles to set the doses of insulin to be taken.

Unfortunately, there is still no estimated date for the launch of an Apple Watch with integrated glucose measurement, but Tim Cook has already stated that the wearable’s greatest contribution to humanity is continuous and digital health monitoring. And the Apple CEO has never been so sure: several examples of lives saved by the Apple Watch have already been reported on various websites, including a 12-year-old child who had cancer and discovered the tumor thanks to the smart watch.

