Sony Xperia 1 V, already hot rumors: 48 MP and impressive optical zoom

There is still time left for the presentation of Sony Xperia 1 V, but the rumors are already in great shape. There is a lot of excitement around the specifics of cameras, an area in which Sony has narrower margins of error than others if only because it supplies sensors to a large part of Android (and non-Android) manufacturers and therefore cannot be wrong on its top of the range. From the rumors filtering from China taken by Japanese specialized sites it seems that in Tokyo, at least on a technical level, they will not betray expectations.

On the adoption of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the next-generation top-of-the-range chip that Qualcomm is expected to unveil shortly, there is no doubt. It goes without saying that there is, the deal is complicated by touching the theme of cameras. But in China they seem to have pretty clear ideas of what will happen. The changes will be different: the rear cameras they will be again three as on Xperia 1 IV, but if on this they are all 12 megapixels on the successor they will be all 48 megapixels.

Four times the resolution to espouse the cause of the pixel binning, the system that merges four pixels into one to always obtain 12 megapixel images as on Xperia 1 IV but with brighter pixels (we have simplified a lot, but if you want to deepen the recent discussion on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and its 200 MP sensor will clarify your ideas). The main sensor it will be the same, it is said, that is sent by Sony to the factories where the iPhone 14 is assembled but with some variations on the theme, while for the ultra wide angle there is always a 1 / 2.4-inch 48-megapixel sensor with 12-megapixel pixel binning.

IMPRESSIVE PERISCOPE ‘TELE’

Sony Xperia 1 Vhowever, it will make headlines for the telephoto lens. The rumor speaks of an impressive camera with an equivalent focal length of 70-200 millimeters. Two years ago with the Xperia 1 III Sony had stunned enthusiasts and observers with the first periscopic telephoto lens with 70-105 mm variable focal length, with the Xperia 1 IV we got to one continuous zoom between two focal lengths (with fixed lenses) 85-125 mm while with Xperia 1 V it seems that the state of the art will be reached: focal length minimum of 70 mm and maximum of 200 mm.

Translated, it means that assuming (and we shouldn’t be far from reality) a “classic” equivalent focal length for the 24mm main sensor, the Xperia 1 V’s periscopic telephoto lens will offer one continuous optical zoom between 2.9 and 8.3x. The rumor comes at a great distance from the launch for which the information could be inaccurate, but knowing Sony it would not be surprising. We’ll see if the next rumors will confirm today’s reading or correct the shot.