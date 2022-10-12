Official Redmi Note 11R: 3 colors, 2 cameras, 1 similarity with Poco M4 5G

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi presented today Redmi Note 11R, smartphone that as we have already had the opportunity to observe is nothing more than a rebranding of Xiaomi M4 5G in a global version. It is equipped with 5G connectivity, display from 6.58 in with FHD + resolution, refresh rate a 90Hz and battery from 5,000mAh with 18W charging. It is offered in China with prices starting from 1,099 yuan, equal to about 158 ​​euros.

Redmi Note 11R has a MediaTek processor Dimensity 700, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. On the back we find two cameras, one main from 13MPthe other for portraits from 2MPwhile the selfie cam is from 5MP. Even from the design point of view there are no surprises compared to Xiaomi’s M4 5G, with the V notch and a fairly pronounced chin on the front and a black module on the rear body that houses the two cameras and the LED flash.

The smartphone is offered in blue, gray and black colors.

OFFICIAL FEATURES

display: 6.58 “FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 1,500: 1 contrast

MediaTek Dimensity 700 fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral memory: 4 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB

4 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB connectivity: 5G (dual SIM dual standby), WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, IR, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

5G (dual SIM dual standby), WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, IR, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo cameras: front: 5MP rear: 13MP main, f / 2.2, 1um 2MP portraits, f / 2.4, 1.75um

battery: 5,000mAh, 18W charging

5,000mAh, 18W charging dimensions and weight: 163.99×76.09×8.9mm for 201g

163.99×76.09×8.9mm for 201g OS: MIUI 13

Compared to Poco M4 5G, the Redmi smartphone offers more RAM (up to 8GB) and comes in slightly different colors (there is no classic Poco yellow on Redmi Note 11R).

PRICES

4 / 128GB: 1,099 yuan, approx 158 euros

6 / 128GB: 1,199 yuan, approx 172 euros

8 / 128GB: 1,399 yuan, approx 201 euros

Note: This is Poco M4 5G