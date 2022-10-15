Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro: Megapixel swank in a double pack

Top SoC, fast charging and 200 megapixel camera: Xiaomi’s new top models Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro start at 600 euros.

More megapixels: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi presented the latest edition of its T-series smartphones in Munich and is particularly showing off the cameras. The main camera of the 12T has a resolution of 108 megapixels, that of the 12 Pro has a whopping 200 megapixels. Prices for the 12T start at 600 euros (8/128 GB), the variant with 256 GB of internal memory costs 650 euros. For the Pro version (8/256 GB), the manufacturer calls 800 euros. In addition to the smartphones, Xiaomi presented several other devices, including an entry-level tablet and a fitness band.

- Advertisement -

Although Xiaomi primarily wants to score with the cameras, these are not a product of the recently entered into partnership with the camera manufacturer Leica. The Wetzlar-based company was involved for the first time in the 12S Ultra, which is not available in Germany.

The camera setup of the 12T and 12T Pro differs when it comes to the main camera. For the Pro model, Xiaomi uses the 200-megapixel Isocell HP1 sensor from Samsung. At 1/1.22″, this is quite large by smartphone standards. However, since there are 200 megapixels on it, the edge length of a single pixel is still tiny at 0.64 µm. To counteract this, the software sets four and in 16 pixels together in difficult lighting conditions. A test will have to clarify how useful a 200-megapixel sensor is in a smartphone. In Florian Weiler, even Leica’s technical director of the cooperation with Xiaomi had expressed skepticism about 200-megapixel sensors in smartphones.

With the 12T, Xiaomi leaves it at 108 megapixels (f/1.7, 1/1.67″, OIS). Both main cameras are powered by an 8 MP ultra wide angle (f/2.2, 1/4″) and macro camera (2 MP, 1/5″, f/2.4) added.

Different SoCs and large battery

Xiaomi also makes differences in terms of the SoC. The top model is equipped with Qualcomm’s fastest chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a slightly revamped version of the regular 8 Gen 1. MediaTek supplies the Dimensity 8100 Ultra for the 12T. Both smartphones are equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, which should be filled in 19 minutes with the included 120 watt charger. The battery cannot be charged wirelessly.

- Advertisement -

The 6.67″ display of the T series has 2712 × 1220 pixels and a maximum frame rate of 120 Hertz. Both smartphones lack IP protection against water and dust and Xiaomi also does without a jack. The regular start of sales is on April 13 October Both devices will get four years of security updates and three years of Android updates up to Android 15.

Tablet and Smart Band Pro

Xiaomi equips the entry-level tablet Redmi Pad with a 10.6-inch LCD that displays a maximum of 90 Hertz. The 8000 mAh battery should ensure long runtimes. The MediaTek SoC Helio G99 used is at least suitable for streaming. The variant with 3 GB of main memory and 64 GB of flash memory costs 300 euros, the surcharge of 30 euros for the double flash and 4 GB of RAM is well spent.

Xiaomi promises a runtime of up to 12 days for the Smart Band 7 Pro. The fitness tracker, which costs 99 euros, has a 1.64-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 326 dpi. According to Xiaomi, the tracker is waterproof up to 50 meters and has 110 different sport modes. The tracker connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2. According to the data sheet, NFC for mobile payments is not part of the equipment.

