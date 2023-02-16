Sony WH-CH720N: wireless headphone has image, price and details leaked in online store

Sony seems to be preparing a new wireless headphone model for the “CH” series. Possible successor to the 2020 WH-CH710N, this Wednesday (15), the Sony WH-CH720N had its supposed image and specifications revealed in an early listing on the retailer website MediaMarkt from Germany, revealing a new design for the accessory.
The headset seems to adopt a more polished look than its predecessor, and despite the more minimalist features, the upholstered area of the speakers appears to be thicker, which may ensure more comfort during long periods of use and possibly contribute to better acoustic isolation in the user’s ear.
The product description suggests that the WH-CH720N would be even lighter in construction than the WH-CH710N and weigh just 192 grams, which is about 16% less than its predecessor weighing in at approximately 223 grams. Battery life is estimated at 35 hourseven with noise canceling turned on.
Another improvement of the new generation of the accessory is the evolution from Bluetooth 5.0 to Bluetooth 5.2, which will integrate the DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscaling resource to improve the quality of the compressed sound. In addition, the latest version of the technology guarantees more range, lower power consumption and support for multipoint.
The e-commerce platform responsible for the leaked details didn’t miss a release date, but interestingly, the product sheet shows the WH-CH720N with suggested retail price of €149, i.e. around R$830. For now, no official word has been given by Sony, so the information must still be treated in the field of rumors.