Ray tracing technology arrives at Snap to create more realistic AR lenses

Ray tracing technology arrives at Snap to create more realistic AR lenses

AndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is announcing that ray-tracing technology is starting today in Lens Studio so that developers around the world can be able to create more realistic augmented reality experiences.

And it is that ray tracing technology allows to take into account the light of the real environment to reflect it as faithfully as possible in the objects that are included in the augmented reality experiences through the use of an algorithm, which tries to calculate the path of the type of existing light to then simulate the result of lighting on the objects.

The start of more realistic AR lenses

And thanks to the advent of this technology, users can now start testing the results thanks to the first lens to hit the social media platform directly from their mobile devices.

This is Tiffany Lock Lens, developed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, so that users can try on bracelet models from this fashion brand, and if they wish, carry out the purchase within the Snapchat mobile application, both on Android as in iOS.

As Snap writes in its announcement today:

Snapchat users love using augmented reality to try on products from beloved fashion brands, making the shopping experience personal, accessible, and fun. Today, we’re excited to announce Ray Tracing, which is now available in Lens Studio for developers around the world. Now, glasses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and more can achieve ultra-realistic quality.

This statement may mark the path of what users will be able to see from now on as developers create or update their own lenses, and more in the case of different fashion brands.

The continuation of the great commitment to AR lenses

In addition, this launch is part of the strong commitment to one of the features with the greatest acceptance among Snapchat users, augmented reality lenses, and more so when they have been used to lead to purchases more than 5 billion times in the world. last year, as recently pointed out by the company, so it is not surprising that Snap continues to bet on this feature with continuous possible improvements.

In this regard, other launches in this regard should be considered, such as the arrival of Lens Web Builder last year so that brands can create their lenses in a matter of minutes, as well as other initiatives that will offer brands and vendors access to technologies to create attractive shopping experiences.

More information: snap

