Intel launches Xeon Workstation processors with more features and performance leap

Intel launched this Wednesday (15) the Workstation line processors, with the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 led by the Intel Xeon w9-3495X, which offers greater processing power compared to the first two. They all focus on creative professionals in the media and entertainment, engineering, and data science industries.

According to company information, among the highlights of this new generation of components is the new EMIB packaging (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) capable of providing greater performance for components equipped with this cutting-edge technology implemented by Intel.