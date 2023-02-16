Intel launches Xeon Workstation processors with more features and performance leap

Intel launched this Wednesday (15) the Workstation line processors, with the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 led by the Intel Xeon w9-3495X, which offers greater processing power compared to the first two. They all focus on creative professionals in the media and entertainment, engineering, and data science industries.
According to company information, among the highlights of this new generation of components is the new EMIB packaging (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) capable of providing greater performance for components equipped with this cutting-edge technology implemented by Intel.
“Our new Intel Xeon platform is uniquely designed to drive innovation and creativity among creative professionals, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and power users. It can handle today’s and tomorrow’s most demanding workloads,” said Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager, Intel.
Xeon Workstation CPUs support DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E ensuring high connectivity versatility to meet both current and future demands. Workstation uptime so you don’t have to interrupt your workflow.
In a press release, Intel states that the Xeon w9-3495X processor is available with up to 56 cores in a single socket featuring a redesigned memory controller and a larger L3 cache, offering up to a 28% performance gain with single thread and up to 120% multithreaded over its predecessor.
The new line of processors can be found starting today (15) with suggested prices of US$ 359 (Xeon w3-2423) and up to US$ 5,889 (Xeon w9-3495X), equivalent to R$ 1,875 and R$ 30,745, in direct conversion.
More CPU features:
- Up to 105 megabytes of L3 cache for improved performance and data management;
- Eight channels of DDR5 RDIMM memory that enable up to 4 terabytes of memory capacity and increased bandwidth for handling large datasets and memory-intensive workloads;
- ECC memory and RAS technologies ensure better integrity for critical data and system reliability;
- Up to 112 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-3400 processors and up to 64 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-2400 processors for multiple GPUs, SSDs and network cards offering configuration flexibility;
- Integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E that provides the latest standard in network connectivity;
- Comprehensive overclocking possible for unlocked processors – including industry-first DDR5 XMP 3.0 RDIMM memory overclocking capabilities;
- 3rd Gen Intel® Deep Learning Boost (AMX, Bfloat16) that delivers acceleration to significantly more efficient deep learning for AI training and inference;
- Intel vPro® technologies with hardware-enhanced security features, firmware version control, and remote manageability make it easy to deploy systems in the corporate environment.