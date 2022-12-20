Social network Mastodon thanks Musk for scaring away Twitter users

A little elephant is getting quite pleased with the scares a certain little blue bird is giving people. At least that’s what Eugen Rochko, founder of the social network Mastodon —whose mascot is an elephant— declared, thanking Elon Musk, current CEO of Twitter, for “helping” to increase the number of active users of his platform, which has functions of microblogging very similar to those of the competitor. The number left the 300,000 mark and reached 2.5 million active users after Musk took over the company’s reins and produced several controversies and unsatisfactory attitudes for many users. In recent weeks, Twitter has even attracted the attention of the European Commission with its story of suspending the accounts of some journalists.





Thus, Mastodon has become a viable option for journalists, political personalities and other types of users who have been bothered by Twitter’s new policies — which is far from reaching a stable scenario. “Understanding that freedom of the press is absolutely essential to a functioning democracy, we are excited to see Mastodon grow to become a household name in newsrooms around the world, and we are committed to continuing to improve our software to meet the new challenges that arise. with rapid growth and increasing demand,” wrote Rochko. - Advertisement - To see if the network will have more chances than Koo, suggested weeks ago, but whose success was also limited. Mastodon defends the decay of centralized platforms, which can impose arbitrary and unfair decisions, according to Rochko.

It is also worth remembering that, according to a recent poll conducted by Musk himself, almost 58% of voters prefer that Musk leave the command of the social network. Even before Musk owned the company, there were reports that he planned to operate as CEO of Twitter only temporarily, and last month, information circulated that he was already looking for someone to take over the chair. “The issue is not finding a CEO, the issue is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he wrote recently after mentioning that the social network would be on the verge of bankruptcy.

