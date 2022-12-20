Sony Xperia Ace IV appears on Geekbench and reinforces possible leaked specifications

Update (12/20/2022) – EB

In October we saw some possible specifications of the Xperia Ace IV being leaked by the Japanese newspaper Sumaho Digest. Today the same source is reporting that this phone has surfaced on Geekbench, confirming some of the previously leaked details like the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.

The Geekbench listing reports that the Xperia Ace IV is identified by the SONY model SM4375 with the SM4375 motherboard, the same model number cited by Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, an entry-level processor that was once related to the Xperia Ace IV. previously.

However, it is worth remembering that this could be a prototype of the Xperia Ace IV, so this is more evidence that we can add to the history that may indicate the specifications of the entry model that will be announced by Sony in 2023. Speaking of scores, Geekbench recorded 687 for single-core and 1922 for multi-core, which means that the performance should be similar to the Snapdragon 690 of the Xperia 10 III.

Original article (10/24/2022) Sony’s possible new Xperia Ace IV has specs revealed

Japanese newspaper Sumaho Digest published some details of what appears to be Sony’s next compact smartphone. According to the specifications, the product must reach the market for the entry segment. That is, it may be the successor to the Xperia Ace III, a model launched by the brand in May of this year. In general, the product may come with an OLED screen with a resolution of 2520 x 1080, in a 21:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the battery capacity must be 4,500 mAh and it must have a charger with 18W power to recharge the component. If confirmed as Xperia Ace IV, the product will have an increase in RAM compared to its predecessor: from 4GB to 6GB.

To store photos, videos and other files, the item will have 128GB of internal storage. Now, as for the processor, the information indicates that it will hit the market with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The chip was recently launched by Qualcomm and has not yet appeared in many smartphones. Even so, it brought support for screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 108MP resolution cameras as features. In addition, it is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and USB 3.1 technologies for connectivity. However, nothing indicates that the smartphone will have all these attributes.




