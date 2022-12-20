In 2023: Lenovo will release 4 Xiaoxin series notebooks next year; see what to expect

Lenovo is one of the biggest notebook manufacturers in the world and today it is revealing which Xiaoxin series notebooks will be released in 2023. The series will be divided into three: Digital, Pro and Air, which will have different focuses for ordinary users, professionals and those looking for mobility.

Although Lenovo has not revealed the specifications, it says that the Air series will focus on notebooks with reduced thickness for easy portability, while the Pro series will focus on performance for professionals such as designers, content producers and advanced applications. As we can see below, the Air series will only have a 14-inch model, while the Pro and Digital series will have options with 14 and 16.

- Advertisement - However, one of the models has already been presented: the Xiaoxin Air 14 2023, which has a 14-inch 2.8K screen, 120Hz refresh rate and certifications for protecting the user’s eyesight. The processor is the Intel Core i5-1240P combined with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. In terms of connections, this model has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.0 and WiFi 6E. The price of this model is 5,699 yuan (Rs 4,335) by China Tmall.

More details on all models and specifications should be available soon with the start of sales in China. Meanwhile, Lenovo continues to launch more notebooks in Europe: the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 processors.

know more