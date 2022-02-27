AndroidHuaweiTech News

So you can get 6 free months of Tinder Plus in 2022

By: Brian Adam

Even if you’re not an expert on the subject of dating apps for flirting and dating, chances are you know that Tinder is one of the most famous of all, having little less than 10 years of existence and generating appointments all over the world.

Now, like almost any other app today (regardless of its category), Tinder has a premium version offering exclusive features to its users.

Spanish SMEs can now advertise on TikTok through Shopify

Following this line, the platform is currently allowing users in Spain the possibility of getting up to 6 free months of Tinder Plus, that is, its paid version but totally free and legal. Basically, this promotion exists due to an agreement between Tinder and Huawei, which aims to increase the recognition of AppGallery, the company’s application store.

That said, in order for you to be eligible for the opportunity to get those 6 months you will have to install the AppGallery app on your mobile, which you can do simply by clicking here. What’s more, a few requirements should be noted that you have to fulfill so that you can enter this promotion:

– Make the application before November 30, 2022 or before the 5,000 available places are exhausted.
– You must bear in mind that it is only available for the territory of Spain.
– You must be a new Tinder subscriber, or your account has been inactive for the last month.

Clarified this point, now we can start to tell you the steps to follow to get those 6 free months of Tinder Plus, so pay close attention.

– Download and register in the AppGallery.
– In the section of Applicationslook for the promotion of 6 free months of Tinder Plus.
– Accept the conditions and download 20 applications that will be suggested to you, which you will have to install so that you can continue with the process.
– Once you have downloaded all the apps and see that the button Get has changed to achievedscroll down a bit and click on my voucher.
– When the coupon is shown, press on Copy so you have a special link.
– Open your browser and enter the link.

Are you traveling in Spain? This is the best mobile operator according to your destination

From this point, Tinder will take you by the hand so you can finish the process and thus begin to make use of the promotion once the coupon is activated. Now tell us, are you already starting to have your first dates on Tinder Plus?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

So you can get 6 free months of Tinder Plus in 2022

