So you can get three free months of Apple TV +

TV+ is a service that, since its launch in 2019, has tried to become bigger and bigger within the sector of video-on-demand platforms.

And among the different tools and media that are used to reach more people, today we will be telling you about a great promotion that they are doing for all those people who have a Samsung TV.

To get straight to the point, if you have a TV at home manufactured by this South Korean company, you can choose to get of Apple TV + totally free.

Of course, and as you must surely be thinking right now, you will have to present some necessary requirements to apply for those three free months of the Apple service in question. Do you want to know in depth about the subject? Then pay attention to the following lines.

What are the requirements to apply for the promotion of three free months of Apple TV +

Logically, the first requirement that you must fill is to have a Samsung TV, although be careful here because not all brand televisions can benefit from the promotion. To be more exact, only TV models released from 2018 will be qualified, since these are the ones with processors and features powerful enough to reproduce the content of the platform.

You should also take into account that the promotion is valid exclusively for new subscribers of the serviceso if you already have a subscription to the service before, you will not be able to take advantage of the offer.

Something similar happens with the issue of Apple ID accounts, since each TV will only be allowed a single account and you will not be able to change your Apple ID to try to get the promotion from other accounts.

Now, assuming you meet all the requirements to the letter, you only have to go to the app store on your TV and download the Apple TV + application. Once this is done, follow the steps that are shown there to get the promotion, which you will have to cancel when they are about to expire in three monthsbefore you are automatically charged for a new month.

Take advantage of all the content of Apple TV + in this three-month promotion until November 28, 2022day when it will no longer be available, so don’t waste a minute and go for it.