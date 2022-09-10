New trailer for “She-Hulk: defender of heroes”: more scenes from Daredevil

yeshe-Hulk: of (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law) will premiere its fifth episode the following week and already gives us a preview of what we will see for the rest of the season in a new official trailer. The Marvel Studios series, starring Tatiana Maslanyfollow the heroine on her way to find the perfect balance between two facets, Jen Walters and she hulk. As the new trailer reveals, (charlie cox) will be an ideal guide in this process.

Before the release of the new chapter, Disney+ showed more of the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen in his second cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was seen before in Spider-Man: No Way Home like Matt Murdock, but now he will appear fully dressed as the vigilante we met in the successful series born in the Netflix catalog.

Charlie Cox’s new look as Daredevil in “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes.” (DisneyPlus)

In the next chapter, Jen Walters will file a lawsuit against Titania (Jameela Jamil) for having stolen her pseudonym to launch a brand, although “stealing” would not be the most appropriate term since she never patented it. She, in turn, deals with the challenges of continuing as a lawyer in her transformation into a green giant and wonders if everything would be easier if she was just the same old Jen, human and depowered.

“I think you are in a unique position to do some real good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them, She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them”, is the deep message that Matt dedicates to her in a scene where it seems that both are having a conversation in a bar And there is no doubt that he speaks the voice of experience, since, as it is recalled, he leads a double life.

The fifth episode of the series will be released on Thursday, September 15. (DisneyPlus)

The first Marvel series with a feminist focus

yeshe-Hulk: defender of heroes debuted in Disney+ in mid-August with a pilot episode, continuing with one release per week until the end of this installment. Tatiana Maslany is tested in another role that requires her to work with a team of special effects and computer animation, she is Jennifer Walters and is also Jen in the form of She-Hulk. Previously, she did Orphan Blackthe BBC America series for which she won the Emmy for Best Drama Actress in 2016.

Based on the comics of the character from Marvel, fiction has a protagonist who successively breaks the fourth wall to clarify or explain situations in her personal and professional life. This narrative device is very reminiscent of the brilliant British comedy fleabag, by actress and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is even confirmed by the creator herself, Jessica Gaowhich took some inspiration from this and more TV hits like Better Call Saul.

Jameela Jamil is Titania, one of She-Hulk’s enemies. (DisneyPlus)

In turn, the approach yeshulk It imposes a strong female perspective to recreate moments that almost all women have experienced in their lives, such as being belittled at a job. It has taken a lot for Jen to climb to her position as a lawyer and, overnight, she lost everything because her alter ego is not very serious in the public opinion. Thanks to a new job offer, she finds her way into a new legal division of a prestigious buffet as an advocate for people with superhuman abilities.

