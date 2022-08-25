Smartphone prices set to rise after Indian government raises taxes

Smartphone are expected to rise once again, especially in the market. The information was confirmed this week by members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s .

According to a report published by the Central Council on Indirect and Customs Taxes (CBIC), display sets (displays and other components) must have a 10% import tax.

In addition, a 5% additional fee will be charged about other chips and accessories imported together with the screen.

CBIC must charge 10% basic customs duty for the display, but if the company imports pins, antennas, buttons and other accessories, the fee will rise to 15%.

As the industry already works with a very tight margin in India, the price will certainly be passed on to the final consumer.