Goat Simulator 3 gets a new insane and hilarious trailer

Update (24/08/2022) – GS

Officially announced in June during Summer Game Fest, Goat 3 promises to be the craziest game of the year, further elevating the madness seen in its predecessor. During the opening night of GamesCom, Coffee Stain Studios released a new for the game and we can see that the team has spared no effort in taking goat insanity to the nth degree. The new video highlights the possibility of playing with up to three friends, in local or cooperative matches. In addition, we can see that it will be possible to customize the goats with skins and various cosmetic items, including even costumes of other animals, such as rhinos, sharks, giraffes and much more.

The trailer also highlights different game modes, including mini-games, driving cars, playing soccer, and even "relaxing" in a yoga session before chaos ensues. With a wide open world, the player will have a multitude of possibilities to have fun and this certainly seems to be a bombastic release. Goat Simulator will be released for Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Games Store) on the day November 17, 2022.

Original text – 06/10/2022

Goat Simulator 3 is announced with trailer that satirizes Dead Island 2

Last Thursday (09), Coffee Stain Studios took everyone by surprise by announcing the sequel to the hilarious Goat Simulator during the first day of Summer Game Fest. - Advertisement - Initially, the studio led everyone to believe that it was due to the long-awaited announcement of Dead Island 2, which despite being officially revealed in 2014, still does not have an official release date as of today. This was undoubtedly a spectacular marketing ploy.