Avatar is removed from Disney Plus after announcement of return to theaters before sequel

The 2009 movie was removed from the streaming content catalog Plus. The measure took place shortly the that the film will return to theaters around the world, including in Europe, the from the 22nd of September. The removal of the film from Disney’s streaming platform is a way to encourage fans to go to theaters to watch the film one more time, or even have the experience of following Avatar for the first time on the big screen.

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the return of #Avatar. Presented in immersive IMAX 3D September 23. pic.twitter.com/B6J5HpYcvG — IMAX (@IMAX) August 23, 2022

Avatar is the highest-grossing film in history, with an estimated $2.84 billion grossed. at box office around the world. AtAvatar: The Water Path will premiere on December 16, a decade after the events of the original film. WhatsApp will allow undoing the publication of a status: already in beta version testing - Advertisement - The second movie that arrives in December will have the Jake Sully Returns in Sam Worthington and Neytiri from Zoe Saldanaand will explore new regions of Pandora that were not seen in the first adventure.

Already the next sequels of Avatar depend on the good performance of the next film that arrives in December. In case of success, the 3rd feature will arrive to the public in December 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026, and Avatar 5 in mid-2026 2028 Finally, 2009’s Avatar is expected to return to Disney Plus streaming before the release of Avatar 2in December of that year, or shortly after the original feature left theaters again.