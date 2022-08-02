HomeTech NewsGamingSkate, the video game that Electronic Arts is developing for mobile phones

Skate, the video game that Electronic Arts is developing for mobile phones

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
skate es el nuevo juego de electronic arts para moviles.jpg
skate es el nuevo juego de electronic arts para moviles.jpg
- Advertisement -

Do you like Skate video games? Well, even though it hasn’t come out yet. electronic Arts has presented a new title in this category for mobile devices.

Precisely, it is called Skate and it is a title that is being developed based on what was seen throughout the well-known Skate sagafrom ElectronicArts.

First of all, we have to start from the fact that It’s been over 12 years since Skate 3 came out., the latest installment of this great series of video games. That’s right, it’s been a long time, but it’s finally official that a new installment will be released, which will only be called Skate and it’s a version created for mobiles.

Contrary to what you are probably thinking, Skate will be a new installment that will with everything seen in Skate 1, 2 and 3, plus new material that will undoubtedly hook all sports lovers.

Amazon brings to Spain the Echo Show 15, its largest smart screen

A new area where all players can build tracks and ramps

CollaboZone is one of the novelties of Skate for mobiles

One of the most interesting novelties is called CollaboZonewhich is a multiplayer mode where users will be able to freely build all kinds of structuresplus they will be there sharing them in real time.

In addition to the above, EA has already made it clear that this will not be a pay-to-win title, which many appreciate. In addition to this, it is known that in this new installment we will have Crossplay, so it will be possible to play with users from other platforms.

[mb_related_posts2]

From what we have been able to see in the official Skate trailer, it is a very interesting creation that is still in a fairly early stage of developmenteven referring to the fact that it is a pre-pre-pre-alpha, as a joke but with a clear sign that there is still a lot of work to be done before the project is ready.

That said, it goes without saying that The release date of this title is not yet definedso in the meantime we just have to be patient and look forward to new news soon.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

What is Edge Computing, the technology that is everywhere even if you can’t see it

Devices today have reached a level of independence never seen before, saving costs in...
Amazon

Cyndi Lauper returns to acting with a project that can be seen on Prime Video

Although she is known worldwide for her role as a singer and her social...
Apps

The best indie games on the Play Store: Google reveals the finalists

Do you want good entertainment to enjoy on your mobile during all...
Apps

How to play «Nier: Automata» (PS4) on an Android mobile

In addition to games specially designed for mobile phones, the truth is that Android...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.