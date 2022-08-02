Skate, the video game that Electronic Arts is developing for mobile phones

Do you like Skate video games? Well, even though it hasn’t come out yet. Arts has presented a new title in this category for devices.

Precisely, it is called Skate and it is a title that is being developed based on what was seen throughout the well-known Skate sagafrom ElectronicArts.

First of all, we have to start from the fact that It’s been over 12 years since Skate 3 came out., the latest installment of this great series of video games. That’s right, it’s been a long time, but it’s finally official that a new installment will be released, which will only be called Skate and it’s a version created for mobiles.

Contrary to what you are probably thinking, Skate will be a new installment that will with everything seen in Skate 1, 2 and 3, plus new material that will undoubtedly hook all sports lovers.

A new area where all players can build tracks and ramps

One of the most interesting novelties is called CollaboZonewhich is a multiplayer mode where users will be able to freely build all kinds of structuresplus they will be there sharing them in real time.

In addition to the above, EA has already made it clear that this will not be a pay-to-win title, which many appreciate. In addition to this, it is known that in this new installment we will have Crossplay, so it will be possible to play with users from other platforms.

[mb_related_posts2]

From what we have been able to see in the official Skate trailer, it is a very interesting creation that is still in a fairly early stage of developmenteven referring to the fact that it is a pre-pre-pre-alpha, as a joke but with a clear sign that there is still a lot of work to be done before the project is ready.

That said, it goes without saying that The release date of this title is not yet definedso in the meantime we just have to be patient and look forward to new news soon.