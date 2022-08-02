Amazon Prime Video will broadcast LaLiga SmartBank

- Advertisement -

Video increases its commitment to sports content and, starting in September, it will be one of the official media where all the matches of SmartBankthe Spanish Second Division football league.

Although like LaLiga de Primera División, the new season will start this same month of August, Amazon Prime Video will not be added to the retransmissions until September, coinciding with the price increase in the Amazon Prime service planned for those dates. However, it does not seem that one thing has to do with the other, although the platform will take advantage of it.

The news is confirmed by the official website of LaLiga, where the media that will give television coverage to the competition are announced: Movistar and Orange, which in addition to LaLiga Santander (the First Division) include LaLiga SmartBank in their offer; Telecable through its sports package; and, starting in September, Euskaltel, R, Virgin Telco, MásMóvil, Yoigo, Guuk and Amazon Prime Video for LaLiga SmartBank.

Specifically, Amazon Prime Video subscribers – in the absence of more data, it is assumed that it is content included in the subscription, without further additional costs – will be able to see the 11 live matches of each day, the 6 of the promotion phase to the First Division, as well as weekly summaries and other related content with LaLiga SmartBank.

“This proposal facilitates access to the emotion of LaLiga SmartBank while guaranteeing the achievement of the economic objectives proposed by LaLiga and may even increase the value of the rights in this category,” they explain from LaLiga.

It should be remembered that, at least for the 2022/2023 season, the large operators with a presence in Spain remain in LaLiga Santander, with a special mention for Movistar Plus+ and its agreement with DAZN, and it will continue like this until 2027, when the current agreement is concluded. We will see what happens from then on, because Amazon Prime Video has only increased its commitment to sports.

Thus, football lovers can now add one more reason to value the Amazon Prime price increase positively. Of course, LaLiga SmartBank is not LaLiga Santander, but we’ll see what happens when that happens, because it’s very likely that it will end up doing it, even if we have to wait a few years to see it. In the meantime, this is what it is.

