Signal now brings more message text formatting options

Signal has released an update that brings new tools to its users, including the ability to format all message text. By selecting a word or excerpt from what is being written, accounts are now able to leave excerpts in bold, italic, underline, monospace and strikethrough.
In addition to these basic features, Signal also made available one that indicates whether the content is a spoiler. Thus, some participants are spared during discussions.
These new options appear after selecting text after typing. The pop-up menu now has options for Cut, Copy, Bold, Italic, and Strikethrough. An option to obfuscate the text and avoid giving spoilers is available in the three dots button.
These text formatting options are rolling out as part of the latest Signal beta update on the Google Play Store. Features should arrive in stable releases in the coming weeks.
