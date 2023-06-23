Google Chrome will receive a function that converts PDF to text soon

- Advertisement -

O Google Chrome you can convert files to pdf in text which can be read aloud soon. According to information from the Engadget portal, the company will add this functionality to its browser using OCR (optical character recognition) technology. When available, this new feature will allow you to convert PDF files to text files, as well as create descriptions for images. That is, it is a way to make it more accessible to the user. However, it has not yet been revealed when this will be working in the browser.

It is worth mentioning that Google’s plans include expanding this function beyond being used only in Chrome. For example, the intention is to have this tool on the Chromebook and with that, it is something that can be used by students who have vision problems. - Advertisement - This move is part of an educational push that will include app licensing for Chromebooks as well as free access to Adobe Express. In addition, other ideas must be implemented, such as greater management of what can be accessed through the computer, preventing students from cheating during tests.





When it is operational, the new feature could be useful for students with vision problems to have the opportunity to read digitized lecture material or research articles. In other words, it’s a way to make information more accessible to a wider range of people. Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: See which games enter and leave the catalog More about Chrome: check out details about the function that allows you to take screenshots in the browser’s incognito mode, in addition to the new AI tools that the version of it for iOS recently received.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

