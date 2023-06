- Advertisement -

When looking at smartphone specifications, most of us probably just check to make sure we’re getting enough storage capacity and not paying attention to storage speed. But there’s a new spec to pay attention to as Micron introduces its industry-leading UFS 4.0 storage, which is taking speed to the next level. High speed, high capacity, and high efficiency are all on deck for the new UFS 4.0 storage. Here’s a quick rundown of what Micron has to offer: