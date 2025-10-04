Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)

If you want to study in Japan with full funding, the Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 is an excellent chance not to be missed. This coveted fellowship allows overseas students from around the world to pursue postgraduate studies at one of Japan’s top universities.

The scholarship is fully sponsored by the Japanese government (MEXT Program) and covers master’s and doctoral degrees for the academic year 2026-2027, providing comprehensive financial benefits as well as the opportunity to learn in a world-class academic environment.

About Yokohama National University deadline

Yokohama National University is a premier university in Japan, renowned for its high-quality education and sophisticated research programs. Located in Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, the institution offers an educational atmosphere that blends technical innovation with cultural openness, making it an ideal destination for international students pursuing academic success.

Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 Details

Host University: Yokohama National University – Japan

Sponsored by: Japanese Government (MEXT Grant)

Study level: Master’s and PhD

Funding: Fully Funded

Eligible Nationalities: All nationalities are eligible to apply.

Study duration: Two years for the master’s program Three years for the doctoral program

Application deadline: December 11, 2025

Features and benefits of the scholarship

The MEXT Scholarship granted by Yokohama University is one of the most complete scholarships in terms of advantages, including both tuition and living expenses. Benefits include:

💰 Monthly salary: 144,000 yen for master’s students.

Doctoral students get 145,000 yen each month.

Preparatory students earn 143,000 yen per month.

Include a monthly allowance of 2,000 to 3,000 yen.

🏠 The university provides free accomodation. 🎓 Tuition, registration, and entry fees are waived completely.

✈️ A round-trip economy class ticket from the student’s home nation to Japan.

These advantages make the scholarship one of the greatest possibilities for international students who want to pursue higher education without incurring any financial hardship.

What is the Japanese MEXT Scholarship?

The MEXT (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship is one of the world’s most distinguished government scholarships, provided by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology.

This fellowship promotes academically talented students from throughout the world while also encouraging cultural exchange and scientific research in Japan.

Accepted students can study at top Japanese universities in their areas, both undergraduate and graduate.

Eligibility Criteria for Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026

To apply for the scholarship, a number of basic requirements must be satisfied, the most essential of which are:

The applicant must be a citizen of a country that maintains diplomatic relations with Japan.

Be under 34 years old on April 1, 2026.

Ability to travel and arrive in Japan before the start of the autumn semester in 2026.

Present strong academic records at both the undergraduate and graduate (PhD) levels.

Documents required for application

When applying online, you must upload a set of basic documents, including:

Completed scholarship application form.

Official copies of academic records (bachelor’s and master’s).

A detailed research plan outlining the study objectives and expected scientific contribution.

Two letters of recommendation from previous academic professors or supervisors.

Steps to apply for the Yokohama National University Scholarship

Access the scholarship portal through the university’s official website.

Create a new account and complete the application form accurately.

Upload all required documents in PDF format.

Review the data and ensure the application is complete before submitting.

Wait for a response from the admissions committee within the specified period after the deadline.

📅 Application deadline: December 11, 2025

For inquiries: You can contact the Yokohama University Scholarship Office through its official website.

Why choose to study in Japan?

Japan is one of the world’s leading countries for higher education and scientific research, with several world-renowned universities.

Its technical improvements, cultural openness, and emphasis on innovation and creativity make it an excellent choice for ambitious students looking for a bright academic and professional future.

A summary

The Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 in Japan is an invaluable opportunity for international students looking to continue graduate studies in a prestigious educational setting.

With complete government funding, high-quality academic programs, and advanced research opportunities, this scholarship will set you on the way to a great academic future in the heart of Japan. Student Health Insurance