Eiffel Excellence Scholarship 2026 in France (Fully Funded)

The Eiffel Excellence Scholarship 2026 is one of the most prestigious and well-known fully-funded scholarships in Europe. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs sponsors this program, which aims to attract the best international students to study in France.

This unique scholarship allows outstanding individuals to study master’s and doctorate programs at prestigious French universities in subjects such as engineering, physics, economics, law, and political science.

The importance of the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship 2026

The Eiffel Scholarship is more than simply financial assistance; it is a comprehensive academic program that allows students to experience the elite French education system while also immersing themselves in a rich cultural milieu.

The scholarship also allows for academic and scientific networking, which helps to build future leaders who can meet global challenges.

Details of the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship 2026

Host country: France

Submitted by: French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs

Study levels: Master’s, PhD

Financial coverage: Fully funded

Application deadline: January 8, 2026.

Financial benefits of the scholarship

The Eiffel Scholarship covers all basic student costs, making it one of the most competitive scholarships in Europe:

For master’s students:

Monthly salary of 1181 euros.

International round-trip tickets.

Full health insurance.

Cultural activities and networking opportunities.

Financing up to 24 months depending on the length of the study program.

For PhD students:

Monthly salary up to 1700 euros.

Financing for up to 12 months.

Covering travel and insurance expenses.

Additional academic and cultural support to enhance their research experiences.

Eligibility criteria for application

To apply for the Eiffel Scholarship 2026 in France, applicants must complete the following requirements:

Nationality: Only non-French students may apply.

For Master’s programmes, applicants must be under 27 years old (born March 1999 or later).

PhD programs require students to be under the age of 32 (born March 1994 or later).

Level of study: The application must be for a Master’s or PhD program at a French university.

Application Method: Direct applications from students are not accepted. The applicant must be suggested by a French university for the Eiffel program.

Available fields include science, engineering, economics, management, law, and political science.

Steps to apply for the Eiffel Scholarship 2026

The application process has several defined stages:

Choosing a French university with the proper study program.

Applying for academic admission to university.

Request a university nomination so that you can apply to the Eiffel Program.

The university will submit your application officially through Campus France.

Waiting for the final results to be released in April 2026.

Important dates

Applications open: October 2025.

Application deadline: January 8, 2026.

Results announcement: mid-April 2026.

Why choose the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship?

The Eiffel Scholarship is the ideal choice for international students seeking a unique educational opportunity in Europe, because it:

Offers comprehensive financing covering living, travel, and insurance.

Admission to the most prestigious French universities is now open.

It gives students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich French culture.

Supports students to develop high-level academic and research skills.

Conclusion

In short, the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship 2026 in France is an excellent chance for ambitious international students who want to pursue graduate studies in one of the world’s most advanced countries in education and scientific research. With complete funding and academic and cultural support, the fellowship offers students a comprehensive environment for academic success and the development of a promising professional career.

If you want to take a big stride in your academic career, the Eiffel Scholarship could help you get there.