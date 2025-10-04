Abu Dhabi University Scholarships 2025-26 in the UAE (Fully Funded)

The Abu Dhabi University Scholarships 2025-26 are one of the most well-known fully-funded educational opportunities in the Gulf region, allowing international students and UAE citizens to pursue bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in a world-class academic setting.

These scholarships span a wide range of subjects, making them an excellent choice for any student seeking free or low-cost higher education at one of the UAE’s most famous universities.

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University was created in 2003 and has quickly become one of the region’s top higher education institutions. With campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the institution serves over 8,000 students from around the world.

The institution provides four-year bachelor’s, two-year master’s, and four-year doctorate programs, with a strong emphasis on research and connecting education to the demands of the workforce.

Abu Dhabi University Scholarship Summary 2025-26

Host country: United Arab Emirates

University: Abu Dhabi University

Study levels: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctorate

Financial coverage: Fully/partially funded depending on the type of scholarship

Application deadline: Varies by program

Benefits offered by the scholarship

Abu Dhabi University scholarships provide a wide range of benefits, the most significant of which are:

Tuition fees may be covered completely or partially.

Reduce the overall cost of education, including certain supplementary costs.

Giving students access to a wide range of academic programs and cutting-edge university resources.

Potential funding for research projects, particularly at the graduate level.

Academic and professional advice from professors and specialists in numerous fields.

Recognize your academic scholarship achievements to boost your resume.

Opportunities for practical training and work both within and outside the UAE.

A unique learning experience in a multicultural environment.

Types of scholarships at Abu Dhabi University

Grants are divided into several main categories, including:

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Scholarship:

Covers 100% of tuition fees, application fees, student services, and healthcare.

Chairman’s Scholarship for International Students:

Exempts students from 100% of tuition, registration, and service fees.

University scholarships for UAE and GCC countries:

discounts from 10% to 50% on tuition fees.

Academic Scholarships for International Students:

20% discount on tuition fees.

Sports Scholarships:

25% discount on fees for outstanding student athletes.

Alumni Scholarship:

A 20% discount on tuition fees for university graduates who wish to pursue postgraduate studies.

Merit-Based Graduate Scholarship:

25% discount for students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Eligibility criteria for application

To be eligible to apply, you must meet the following conditions:

All international students and UAE citizens are eligible to apply.

Bachelor’s degree requires a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Master’s degree: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.5/4.0.

PhD: Master’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0/4.0.

Certain PhD programs may demand professional or research experience.

Required documents

Application requires the preparation of a set of documents, such as:

Scholarship application form.

Academic record (transcripts).

CV and personal statement.

Academic letters of recommendation.

A copy of your passport or ID card.

Recent photo.

Financial documents as needed.

Police clearance certificate (for some programs).

Available study programs

Abu Dhabi University offers multiple programs across its colleges, including:

College of Arts and Sciences.

College of Business Administration.

College of Engineering.

College of Health Sciences.

Faculty of Law.

Academic programs for military colleges.

How to apply for Abu Dhabi University scholarships

The application process involves the following steps:

Check the admission requirements for your preferred academic program.

Selecting an acceptable major among undergraduate or graduate programs.

Prepare all required documentation.

You can submit your application online or at the university’s admissions offices.

Pay the application fee and follow up on the admissions committee’s examination of your application.

If accepted, confirm your seat and pay the remaining registration expenses.

For inquiries, please contact us by email at admissions@adu.ac.ae.

Conclusion

The Abu Dhabi University Scholarships 2025-26 are an excellent option for anyone looking to further their education in the UAE with full or partial support. They not only give financial assistance, but also open doors to academic and professional opportunities for both international and resident students. If you want to study in a sophisticated, multicultural educational atmosphere, Abu Dhabi University could be the right fit for you.