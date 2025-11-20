Wuhan University CSC Scholarships 2026 in China – Fully Funded

The Wuhan University CSC 2026 Scholarship is one of the most prestigious Chinese government scholarships for international students wishing to pursue postgraduate studies in China free of charge.

Offered by the Chinese Ministry of Education, the scholarship provides full funding for Master’s and PhD programs at one of China’s most renowned and distinguished universities.

The scholarship aims to attract outstanding students from around the world, and provide an advanced academic environment and an integrated educational experience in the heart of Wuhan.

About the university and the scholarship

Wuhan University is one of China’s oldest and most prestigious universities, recognized as a Double First-Class university.

It is renowned for its advanced research programs, diverse faculties, and long history, which has made it one of Asia’s leading educational institutions.

The CSC scholarship is offered at Wuhan University for the academic year 2026-2027 and covers almost all academic disciplines in graduate programs.

Advantages of the Wuhan University Scholarship 2026

The scholarship provides full funding that covers everything the student needs throughout their studies:

Full exemption from tuition and registration fees

Free on-campus accommodation

Monthly salary as follows: Master’s students: 3000 Chinese yuan per month PhD students: 3500 Chinese yuan per month

Comprehensive medical insurance covering most basic conditions

The scholarship gives you an advanced study and research experience within a university with a strong global reputation.

Eligibility requirements for applying for the Wuhan CSC 2026 scholarship

To apply successfully, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

1. Nationality

The applicant must be non-Chinese and in good health.



2. Age and qualifications

For Master’s programs: Age under 35 years Obtaining a Bachelor’s degree

For PhD programs :

Age under 40 years Obtaining a Master’s Degree.



Academic documents

The ability to meet the admission requirements of the university and the study program.

Documents required for application

The following documents must be uploaded to the CSC and Wuhan University platforms:

CSC application form completed in English or Chinese

Wuhan University application form for international students

Highest certified academic degree (Bachelor’s/Master’s)

Detailed academic transcript

A study plan or research proposal of at least 1000 words

Two letters of recommendation from university professors

A copy of a valid passport

Medical examination form for foreigners, completed and stamped

Letter of acceptance from a supervisor at Wuhan University – optional but enhances the chances of admission

Application deadline

The deadline for applications for the Wuhan University CSC Scholarship 2026 is:

February 25, 2026

How to apply – Steps to apply for the Wuhan scholarship

Applications are submitted through two online platforms, and the steps are as follows:

Apply via the CSC platform

Visit the official website.

Select Program Category: Type B

Enter the Wuhan University Agency number: 10486

Fill in all the information accurately

Upload the required documents

Save and print the application form

Apply via Wuhan University platform

Go to: http://admission.whu.edu.cn

Choose funding type: Chinese Government Scholarship

Upload the Wuhan application form and supporting documents

You may later need to send hard copies as per the university’s instructions.

Follow-up

Check your email for any updates or additional requests from the university or CSC.

Summary

The Wuhan University CSC Scholarship for 2026 is an excellent opportunity for any student who wants to:

Study for a Master’s or PhD for free

Benefit from full funding

Enrolling in a world-ranked university

Immerse yourself in academic and cultural life within one of China’s most important cities.

If you are looking for a strong and comprehensive scholarship, Wuhan University deserves to be on your list.