Taiwan Scholarship Program 2026 | Fully Funded Opportunity
The Taiwan Scholarship Program 2026 returns , offering one of the strongest fully funded educational opportunities for international students wishing to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in one of Asia’s most advanced and innovative countries.
This scholarship is one of the most generous study support programs in Asia , covering tuition fees, accommodation, insurance, travel expenses, a monthly stipend, and books—making it an ideal choice for ambitious students.
The program was officially launched by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) , which annually supports hundreds of students from around the world to pursue bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs at leading Taiwanese universities.
Why choose the Taiwanese scholarship 2026?
Taiwan offers a cutting-edge educational environment and world-class infrastructure in technology, health, engineering, and development studies, as well as a safe and advanced environment for international students.
The scholarship is open to those who wish to build impactful careers and contribute to the development of their home countries after graduation.
Details of the Taiwanese Scholarship Program 2026
- Funding Agency: TaiwanICDF
- Study Levels: Bachelor’s – Master’s – PhD
- Funding Type: Fully Funded
- Study Location: Taiwan
- Open to: All eligible countries within the cooperation programs
- Application Deadline: March 15, 2026
- Application Opening Date: December 1, 2025
Apply Now: University of Twente Scholarship 2026 in the Netherlands for International Students (Funded)
Financial benefits offered by the grant
The scholarship provides full financial coverage with no fees borne by the student, and includes:
✔Full exemption from tuition fees
- At no cost throughout the years of study.
✔International travel tickets
- Round trip to Taiwan at the beginning and end of the program.
✔Free on-campus accommodation
- Modern, secure, and fully equipped rooms.
✔Comprehensive health insurance
- Throughout the duration of the study, including basic medical services.
✔A monthly salary to cover living expenses
- Bachelor’s degree: 12,000 New Taiwan Dollars
- Master’s: 15,000 New Taiwan Dollars
- PhD: 17,000 New Taiwan Dollars
Available fields of study within the scholarship
TaiwanICDF offers a wide range of programs focused on sustainable development and future sectors, including:
- Public health
- Agriculture and Rural Development
- Environmental sustainability
- Engineering and Technology
- International Business
- Economy and Finance
- Public policy and governance
- urban development
- Computer Science and Information Technology
Admission requirements and criteria
To benefit from this prestigious scholarship, the following conditions must be met:
- Having a good academic record and a strong personality.
- Completing the language and health requirements.
- Not having previously received a Taiwanese scholarship.
- Commitment to returning home after graduation to contribute to local development.
Apply Now: Belgian Government Master Mind Scholarship at KU Leuven for 2026-2027
Documents required for application
These documents must be prepared before starting the registration process:
- Online application form
- Updated CV
- A copy of your passport or identity card
- Academic certificates and transcripts
- My letter of recommendation
- A personal statement outlining motivation and goals
- Any additional documents specified by the program during the application process
Final application deadline
- The application deadline is:
- 📌 March 15, 2026.
It is recommended to start preparing early to ensure that files are completed on time.
How to apply for the Taiwanese scholarship 2026
The application is submitted entirely online through the official TaiwanICDF portal, following these steps:
- Accessing the official scholarship portal.
- Fill in the application form with the correct information.
- Upload the required documents in PDF format.
- Choosing the right program and university.
- Submit the request and wait for the confirmation message.