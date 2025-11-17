Taiwan Scholarship Program 2026 | Fully Funded Opportunity

The Taiwan Scholarship Program 2026 returns , offering one of the strongest fully funded educational opportunities for international students wishing to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in one of Asia’s most advanced and innovative countries.

This scholarship is one of the most generous study support programs in Asia , covering tuition fees, accommodation, insurance, travel expenses, a monthly stipend, and books—making it an ideal choice for ambitious students.

The program was officially launched by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) , which annually supports hundreds of students from around the world to pursue bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs at leading Taiwanese universities.

Why choose the Taiwanese scholarship 2026?

Taiwan offers a cutting-edge educational environment and world-class infrastructure in technology, health, engineering, and development studies, as well as a safe and advanced environment for international students.

The scholarship is open to those who wish to build impactful careers and contribute to the development of their home countries after graduation.

Details of the Taiwanese Scholarship Program 2026

Funding Agency: TaiwanICDF

Study Levels: Bachelor’s – Master’s – PhD

Funding Type: Fully Funded

Study Location: Taiwan

Open to: All eligible countries within the cooperation programs

Application Deadline: March 15, 2026

Application Opening Date: December 1, 2025

Apply Now: University of Twente Scholarship 2026 in the Netherlands for International Students (Funded)

Financial benefits offered by the grant

The scholarship provides full financial coverage with no fees borne by the student, and includes:

✔Full exemption from tuition fees

At no cost throughout the years of study.

✔International travel tickets

Round trip to Taiwan at the beginning and end of the program.

✔Free on-campus accommodation

Modern, secure, and fully equipped rooms.

✔Comprehensive health insurance

Throughout the duration of the study, including basic medical services.

✔A monthly salary to cover living expenses

Bachelor’s degree: 12,000 New Taiwan Dollars

Master’s: 15,000 New Taiwan Dollars

PhD: 17,000 New Taiwan Dollars

Available fields of study within the scholarship

TaiwanICDF offers a wide range of programs focused on sustainable development and future sectors, including:

Public health

Agriculture and Rural Development

Environmental sustainability

Engineering and Technology

International Business

Economy and Finance

Public policy and governance

urban development

Computer Science and Information Technology

Admission requirements and criteria

To benefit from this prestigious scholarship, the following conditions must be met:

Having a good academic record and a strong personality.

Completing the language and health requirements.

Not having previously received a Taiwanese scholarship.

Commitment to returning home after graduation to contribute to local development.

Apply Now: Belgian Government Master Mind Scholarship at KU Leuven for 2026-2027

Documents required for application

These documents must be prepared before starting the registration process:

Online application form

Updated CV

A copy of your passport or identity card

Academic certificates and transcripts

My letter of recommendation

A personal statement outlining motivation and goals

Any additional documents specified by the program during the application process

Final application deadline

The application deadline is:

📌 March 15, 2026.

It is recommended to start preparing early to ensure that files are completed on time.

How to apply for the Taiwanese scholarship 2026

The application is submitted entirely online through the official TaiwanICDF portal, following these steps: